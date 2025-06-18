PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke Associate Dean Dr. Ashley Batts Allen has been named chair of the North Carolina ACE Women’s Network, a state-level affiliate of the American Council on Education dedicated to advancing women in higher education.

Allen, who also serves as a professor in the Department of Psychology, will begin her term as chair during the 2025-2026 academic year. She has served on the board for three years and is honored to step into this leadership role.

“I’ve been able to learn from so many incredible women on this board,” Allen said. “It’s a privilege to serve and continue building on the work of those who came before me.”

Trained as a social psychologist, Allen’s academic background is rooted in understanding how people interact. She began teaching in Jacksonville, Florida, before joining UNC Pembroke in 2014. What drew her to the classroom then still drives her work today.

“I’ve always been passionate about teaching and supporting students,” she said. “What stood out to me at UNCP was the opportunity to connect with students and see their determination despite their challenges. That perspective has stayed with me.”

Allen joined the NC ACE Women’s Network as an institutional representative before being elected to the board. Her involvement grew from a desire to contribute and help support women working in higher education throughout North Carolina.

As chair, Allen plans to expand the Network’s mentorship program, which pairs women across campuses to foster leadership development. The pilot program has already shown success and is one of her top priorities.

“The mentorship program is special because it’s not just about career guidance. It’s also about connection,” Allen said. “We’re in a challenging time for higher education, and people need spaces where they feel supported.”

Her goals include growing membership, strengthening outreach and improving communication with institutional representatives across the state. Allen is also looking to partner with other state networks to share ideas and strengthen the organization’s presence nationally.

She believes building a stronger board infrastructure will ensure lasting success.

“My goal is to leave the organization in a place where it’s thriving,” she said. “We have so many talented women on this board. I want to empower them and help position the Network for long-term growth without it being dependent on any one person.”

College of Arts and Sciences Dean Dr. Richard Gay praised Allen’s leadership and her new statewide role.

“Dr. Allen is a distinguished leader at UNC Pembroke, and we are so proud to see her talents recognized at the state level,” Gay said. “She is known for her insightfulness, dedication, strong work ethic and advocacy for others. I’m confident she will successfully lead the Network in its work of supporting women in higher education.”

In addition to her administrative responsibilities, Allen continues to support faculty in the arts and sciences and leads the Self, Well-Being and Social Behavior Lab at UNCP. Her research on self-compassion and identity plays a role in how she approaches leadership.

“You can be data-driven and still lead with empathy,” she said.

Looking ahead, Allen hopes the Network becomes a go-to space for women in higher ed seeking leadership, support and connection opportunities.

“We have women across the state who want to get involved,” she said. “This Network is the perfect place for that. I’m excited to work with the board to grow it and build something meaningful.”

To learn more about the North Carolina ACE Women’s Network, visit ncacewomensnetwork.org.

Mark Locklear is a public communications specialist with UNC Pembroke communications & marketing. Reach him by email at [email protected].