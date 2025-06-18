Hairspray production delayed until ‘26

LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center and Historic Theater is delaying the summer production of Hairspray until 2026.

The production was intended to coincide with the grand opening of the new annex, but weather concerns have caused a slight delay in the project. Director Richard Sceiford said the CCC will not host a summer season this year, instead hosting their grand reopening with the annual Christmas show.

“Hairspray has been moved to a year from now,” Sceiford said. “We’ve finalized our schedule, but we’re now getting our materials together.”

Before the official opening, the theater plans to hold a soft opening featuring a production of “Uptown” by a touring group.

“Instead of doing classic Motown with a legacy group,” Sceiford said, “[These performers] are some really visually lovely young guys who sing and dance.”

The “Uptown” attendees will have the first look at the completed theater.

The new annex will be situated on the south side of the existing theater, featuring a pass-through into the historic lobby. It will allow the theater to continue its success, drawing people to downtown through expanded capacity and amenities.

It will also expand the theater’s programming offerings to include pre- and post-show receptions, dinner theater and other special events alongside availability for rental events such as weddings, corporate special events, and regional meetings and conferences.

Performance dates for “Uptown” and audition dates for the Christmas Show will be announced as progress is made on the annex project.

Contact Victoria Sanderson at [email protected].