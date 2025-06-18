FAIRMONT — Mayor Charles Kemp honored the family of Tra Watson for their community clean-up during the monthly board meeting on June 17.

Trachan “Tra” Watson was a young Fairmont resident who passed away in an automobile accident on June 17, 2024. To honor his memory, Watson’s family and friends hosted a community cleanup event, called “Tra Day,” on June 15, during which 16 blocks of the community were assisted by 80 volunteers.

Many members of Watson’s family were recognized during the meeting, and Kemp said he hopes to hold a cleanup event annually.

In other news, the board accepted an annex petition for one parcel of land.

The board decided to table the town’s budget until a meeting on June 24.

Commissioner Heather Seibels announced the town’s first annual Juneteenth event on June 21 from noon to 6 p.m. in the Fairmont Community Park.

