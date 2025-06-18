RALEIGH — Eastern North Carolina nonprofits supporting education, health and human services can apply for grants from the Louise Oriole Burevitch Endowment beginning June 20.

The endowment, which is a fund of the North Carolina Community Foundation, will provide a total of $500,000 in funding this year. Grants awarded to nonprofits will range from $25,000 to $50,000.

“It is a privilege to uphold Mrs. Burevitch’s enduring legacy of commitment to the communities of eastern North Carolina,” said Jennifer Tolle Whiteside, President and CEO of the North Carolina Community Foundation. “We strongly encourage all eligible nonprofits to apply and continue this important work.”

2025 marks the endowment’s eighth annual application-based cycle, which supports nonprofit organizations in 41 eastern North Carolina counties: Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Brunswick, Camden, Carteret, Chowan, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Edgecombe, Gates, Greene, Halifax, Harnett, Hertford, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Nash, New Hanover, Northampton, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Tyrrell, Washington, Wayne and Wilson.

Interested nonprofits can review the full request for proposals which includes eligibility guidelines and information on how to apply. Grant proposals must focus on education, health, or human services. There will be some preference given to grant proposals that benefit women, children and youth or older adults, or serve southeastern North Carolina.

Applications will be accepted beginning June 20 with a deadline of noon on July 22. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

Grants from the endowment are made through this application-based program and to nonprofits designated by Burevitch. In total, the Burevitch endowment has awarded more than $9 million since it was established in 2015. Learn more about previous grant recipients.

“Mrs. B,” as Burevitch was known to her friends, was a Wilmington native whose generosity was well-known in southeastern North Carolina and beyond. Burevitch passed away in September 2014, leaving behind a fortune that few knew she possessed. Her charitable giving was motivated by her generous nature and concern for the welfare of people and animals. Learn more about her philanthropy.

The North Carolina Community Foundation brings together generous people and connects them to causes and organizations they care about, with a focus on inspiring lasting and meaningful philanthropy in the state’s rural communities.

With $460 million in assets, NCCF sustains over 1,300 endowments and partners with donors and a network of affiliates in 60 counties to strengthen our state. By stewarding and growing donors’ gifts, NCCF makes a powerful impact through a robust grants and scholarships program, awarding over $300 million since 1988.

For more information, visit nccommunityfoundation.org.