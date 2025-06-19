PROSPECT — A crossroads in western Robeson County, between Prospect and Pembroke, will be upgraded to a roundabout after the N.C. Department of Transportation recently approved a $2 million bid.

When the department determined the roundabout was needed at the intersection between N.C. 710 and Prospect Road to reduce the risk of serious crashes, it installed an all-way stop in 2021 until the project could be funded, designed and additional right of way acquired.

Raleigh-based Fred Smith Co. can start construction next month, and will have until the end of this year to complete everything.

When the project requires the intersection to be closed for two months, the department will notify travelers at DriveNC.gov and post detour signs along Red Bank Road, Hezekiah Road, N.C. 710 and St. Anna Road.

Roundabouts improve safety by requiring drivers to slow down and move in one direction as indicated by signs and pavement markings around the circle, which will have a raised concrete island. Drivers must yield to any traffic already in the roundabout before entering it. Street lighting will be added to the roundabout to improve visibility.