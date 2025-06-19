WARSAW — A Fayetteville man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a woman found deceased in her yard last week near St. Pauls.

On Wednesday, June 18, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Shane Trenier Cohen, 38, was taken into custody in Warsaw without incident. Cohen has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Cohen is currently being held without bond at the Robeson County Detention Center.

The charges are in connection to the death of Taysha Brannon, 33, of St. Pauls, who was found unresponsive on Thursday, June 12, at approximately 1:02 p.m. Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 22 Bermuda Dr., where Brannon was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“This is yet another heartbreaking example of a repeat offender, convicted multiple times in both state and federal courts, committing a heinous and senseless act of violence. This suspect has demonstrated, time and again, a blatant disregard for the law. His extensive criminal history speaks for itself, and he should not have been free to walk the streets,” stated Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

“The condition in which this young woman was found is nothing short of tragic. No one deserves to suffer in such a horrific manner, and our hearts go out to her family and loved ones during this incredibly painful time.

“I want to commend the outstanding work of our Homicide Division. Their swift and tireless efforts, in partnership with multiple law enforcement agencies and the support of local residents, led to the identification and apprehension of the suspect. While nothing can undo this tragedy, I hope this arrest brings some measure of closure to the victim’s family. My continued prayers are with them all.”

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is leading the ongoing investigation, with assistance from multiple local, state, and federal agencies, including agencies in New York.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” stated a post on the Sheriff’s Office social media page. “The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

Additionally the post stated that the “Sheriff’s Office does not issue or determine bond amounts. This is done through a judicial official, such as a judge or magistrate, as per N.C. General Statute 15A-532. Many factors are considered when determining bond amounts.”