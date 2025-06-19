Event brings leaders together to advocate for the future of North Carolina’s children.

Erica Palmer Smith, executive director of NC Child, speaks during the NC State of the Child Address held recently at Robeson Community College.

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College recently hosted the 2025 NC State of the Child Address in partnership with Communities in Schools and NC Child, bringing together educational leaders, nonprofit organizations, and community advocates from across the region to shine a spotlight on the needs and challenges facing children in North Carolina.

The event, held on RCC’s campus, focused on key issues such as healthcare, education, and access to vital resources for children and their families. Attendees shared powerful insights on building stronger support systems for youth, while reaffirming a shared commitment to creating a brighter future for the next generation.

The panel included a dynamic lineup of voices in education and policy:

— Erica Palmer Smith, executive director of NC Child

— Neal Harrington, research director for NC Child

— Danny Stedman, executive director of Communities in Schools of Robeson County

— Faline Dial, Robeson County commissioner

— Melissa Singler, president of Robeson Community College

The panelists discussed local and statewide data on child well-being, the importance of early intervention, and the role organizations play in empowering families. Smith offered an inspiring call to action during her address:

“If we started putting children first, imagine what we can do,” she said. “That’s why we are here. Together, let’s make NC the best state in the nation for a child to grow up and live.”

Singler remarked on the importance of hosting the event at RCC, stating, “Robeson Community College is honored to be part of this. The mental health of our students is a priority. To address the needs of our students, we offer 24/7 telehealth with TimelyCare that includes mental health resources. Accessibility is the key. As an educational institution, we recognize the transformative power of opportunity and support.”

Stedman emphasized the impact of sustained support through Communities in Schools, stating, “During the 2023-2024 school year, 99% of students enrolled in CIS remained in school for the remainder of the year. It’s not programs, it’s relationships. Thank you all for what you do and all you are going to do to make a difference in the lives of children in our county.”

The NC State of the Child Address served as a unifying platform to engage stakeholders and amplify solutions that prioritize children’s well-being, equitable access, and long-term success — not just in Robeson County, but across the entire state.

For more information about NC Child and its mission, visit www.ncchild.org.

Contact Courtney Jacobs, RCC director of governance and marketing, at 910-272-3231 or [email protected].