LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two missing persons.

One of them is Jakoma Oxendine, 16. He is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Oxendine was last seen Wednesday in the area of Purnell Swett High School. He was wearing a tan hoodie and ripped jeans.

The other missing person is Troy Brisson, 27. He is 6 feet tall, 165 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Brisson was last seen Monday operating a white 2011 Toyota Camry with N.C. plate JBE-7236.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Oxendine or Brisson is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

There is no indication that the two situations are related.