PEMBROKE — Dr. Joseph Bell, the first Lumbee pediatrician and the first Native American pediatrician in North Carolina, passed away on Monday at age 66.

Bell was a lifelong resident of Pembroke, leaving only for his education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s School of Medicine, after which he returned home and established Pembroke Pediatrics in 1998.

Today, Bell’s practice boasts a staff of over 25, with doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants, and offers comprehensive healthcare options from birth to age 21.

While Bell did a great deal of work to help the people of Pembroke and Robeson County, his efforts to improve the lives of those around him did not stop at the county border. Bell’s nephew, James Bell, said his uncle’s dedication was one of the things he found the most inspiring about him.

“He could have easily been just a guy who did what he did for Robeson County and Pembroke,” James Bell said, “ but instead, he traveled throughout the state, throughout the nation, trying to inspire others.”

Bell represented all tribal communities, not just his own Lumbee tribe, as his advocacy for Native children brought him to serve on various committees.

He served on the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Committee on Native American Child Health, the N.C. Pediatric Society, former President of the Association of American Indian Physicians, N.C. American Indian Health Board, and he was a liaison to the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Committee on Native American Child Health.

In 2023, then-Gov. Roy Cooper recognized Dr. Bell for his years of service and dedication to serving Native American children and communities.

Lumbee Tribal Chairman John L. Lowery honored Bell’s tireless advocacy for his community.

“Dr. Joey Bell was a strong and outspoken advocate for American Indian health, but especially in the areas of obesity and diabetes prevention among American Indian youth,” Lowery said. “His practice in Pembroke enabled him to not only improve health outcomes for our tribal community, but also provide an example for future Native physicians.”

Bell’s legacy remains not only in the form of Pembroke Pediatrics but also in the stories and inspiration he gave to others. While his passion remained in providing medical care to the nation’s children, Bell never forgot to embrace his roots and Lumbee heritage.

“Growing up, when we were a lot younger,” James Bell said, “We would go to the local powwows in Pembroke. My Uncle Joey would dance in the powwow, and I always thought that was really cool. I knew he was a doctor, but you kind of think of doctors as just one thing, but then you’d see him out there in the regalia, being a part of the community.”

Bell is survived by his wife, Vicky and two adult children and three grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Hyde Park Baptist Church in Lumberton. Visitation will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m.

