Property taxes stay the same, city employees to get raise

LUMBERTON — Less budgeted money for the Water and Sewer Fund and Light and Power Fund has led to a smaller budget for the city of Lumberton for the 2025-26 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

City property owners will see their tax levy remain the same, at $0.62 per $100 of valuation. City employees will see a 3.0% cost-of-living adjustment beginning July 1 as part of the budget; law enforcement will also receive an additional 1.5% increase as part of an incentive plan previously approved by Council.

The $95,646,785 overall budget was approved by City Council last week. That is 4.17% less the city’s $99,806,695 budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

“Typically your budget is in a little bit of flux; some projects are complete and other projects (are ongoing),” City Manager Wayne Horne told The Robesonian. “It’s going to cause your budget to go up and down when large projects are finishing up. And depending on how much capital in the budget and how much we set up with financing, things like that affect the overall budget.

“If you look back last year, it could’ve been up a little bit, and then this year it’s down a little bit, so it’s depending on what projects we’re doing and what we’ve done with the revenue that’s there.”

The budget for the Water and Sewer Fund dropped 16.98% to 16,657,065, while the Light and Power Fund dropped 11.85% to $33,396,310. The main reason for both is that the capital projects that are planned for the upcoming fiscal year may be in other areas, while previous years’ budgets included more capital outlay for projects that are now complete.

Wholesale power costs, on which the city gets an annual statement from ElectriCities, also fluctuate, which can affect the Light and Power Fund budget.

Major capital projects that are a part of the 2025-26 fiscal year budget include the advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) project, about a $7 million project to bring automated meter-reading into the city and streamline utility bills; expansion at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex; roof, mechanical system and generator replacement at City Hall at over $1 million; among others.

This also includes the city’s part of the I-95 widening project, which includes things like water/sewer line relocation; that will also be true with the Fayetteville Road widening project within the next fiscal year, Horne said.

Some of the other major projects in the city, such as the Floodgate underneath Interstate 95 at VFW Road, or the Carolina Civic Center expansion, are covered by grant funds.

The budget for the city’s General Fund went up 7.95% to $37,311,925 for the new fiscal year. The biggest increase within that fund comes in the public safety category, which is up $1,384,495 from the previous year to a new total of $17,785,705.

In addition to the added salaries from the 4.5% raise given to law enforcement, the department has been greenlighted by City Council to purchase approximately 15 police cars at a cost of about $1.5 million.

The largest fund increase by percentage is in the Sanitation Fund, budgeted at $2,718,055, up 27.67% from the previous year. Horne said the city has seen approximately 200 new apartments built in the last year, and those units result in additional revenue from sanitation fees.

“You’ve got to look at the growth side of it, where we’ve got growth in the city,” Horne said, stating that to be the case across all funds.

The Economic & Physical Development, Cultural & Recreational and Environmental Protection categories within the General Fund saw small drops from what was budgeted in the previous fiscal year.

