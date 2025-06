The band Liquid Pleasure plays for the crowd during the Juneteenth Alive After Five celebration.

People dance during the Alive After Five performance Thursday in Lumberton.

A large crowd watches the Alive After Five performance Thursday in Lumberton.

Members of the band Liquid Pleasure perform during Thursday’s Alive After Five concert at Dick Taylor Plaza in Lumberton.

A large crowd watches the Alive After Five performance Thursday in Lumberton.

People dance during the Alive After Five performance Thursday in Lumberton.

The band Liquid Pleasure plays for the crowd during the Juneteenth Alive After Five celebration.