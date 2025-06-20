FROM THE LEGISLATURE

WASHINGTON — Today, Senators Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Chris Coons (D-Del.) announced Tuesday that Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Mazie Hirono (D-Haw.) have joined the Patent Eligibility Restoration Act (PERA) as cosponsors. This bipartisan, bicameral legislation will restore patent eligibility to important inventions across many fields while also resolving legitimate concerns over the patenting of mere ideas, the mere discovery of what already exists in nature, and social and cultural content that everyone agrees is beyond the scope of the patent system. It also affirms the basic principle that the patent system is central to promoting technology-based innovation.

“In recent years the Supreme Court has expanded judicial exceptions to such a degree that patent eligibility has gone from being a coarse filter to a fine one – resulting in U.S. inventors being unable to obtain patents in areas where our economic peers offer protections, such as for diagnostic medicine and for artificial intelligence,” said Tillis. “Patent eligibility is but one of four criteria that determines whether a patent application can be issued as a patent. PERA will expand the aperture of patent eligibility – it does not automatically render something patentable – and will ensure that the U.S. does not shut the door to innovations that is welcomed by the patent systems of our economic peers. We cannot allow the U.S. to fall behind on the global stage and I’m glad to see more of my Senate colleagues recognize this pressing need.”

“When American innovators know their ideas are eligible for patent protection, they take the risks that push us into the future – whether that’s the next groundbreaking medical test or the latest AI technology,” said Coons. “PERA restores clarity to the law on what can be patented and what cannot – guidance that federal courts have been requesting for years and that the Supreme Court has refused to provide. I’m excited to welcome my colleagues from both sides of the aisle to this bill. This is another step toward providing America’s inventors with the stable legal foundation they need to produce the cutting-edge technologies that power our economy.”

“Our patent system must fuel innovation and secure America’s competitive edge over adversaries like Communist China,” said Blackburn. “The bipartisan Patent Eligibility Restoration Act would restore patent eligibility for important inventions across many critical fields to ensure America remains ahead of the curve when it comes to technological innovation.”

“A series of Supreme Court decisions restricting patent eligibility have constricted American innovation,” said Hirono. “The Patent Eligibility Restoration Act will help clarify patent eligibility law, encouraging technological innovation to help ensure that our country does not fall behind on innovation. Importantly, this legislation only affects patent eligibility, it does nothing to affect the many other requirements for patentability.”

Lowery commemorates Juneteenth

As America celebrated the Juneteenth holiday on Thursday, N.C. Rep. Jarrod Lowery, a Republican who represents much of Robeson County, took to social network X to reflect on the day’s meaning.

“On June 19th, we commemorate the ongoing progress toward the promise and opportunity that America embodies,” he posted. “Juneteenth, marking the abolition of American slavery, serves as a unifying occasion for celebration.”

Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the United States in 1865, became a federal holiday in 2021.

Budd shows support for Israel

As the conflict between Israel and Iran continues, Sen. Ted. Budd (R-N.C.) became the latest lawmaker to post to social media in support of Israel and condemning Iran, posting the following on Thursday:

“The contrast between Israeli strikes on Iranian military targets & Iran’s barrage of missiles killing Israeli civilians in their homes could not be more stark,” he said in the post.

“Israel has done the world a great service by degrading the Iranian threat network since October 7th, including operations against Hamas, Hezbollah, & Iran’s nuclear program.

“The United States must support our longtime ally Israel until Iran & its proxies no longer pose a threat to free nations, & all the hostages in Gaza are released, including 2 remaining Americans.

