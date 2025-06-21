Campers’ crafts are on display during the closing program at the South Lumberton Community Vacation Bible School Friday at W.H. Knuckles Elementary School in Lumberton.

Veronica Powell calls a game of bingo during the closing program at the South Lumberton Community Vacation Bible School Friday at W.H. Knuckles Elementary School in Lumberton.

Kelvin Barnes, left, pastor of Sandy Grove Baptist Church, speaks during the closing program at the South Lumberton Community Vacation Bible School Friday at W.H. Knuckles Elementary School in Lumberton. Also pictured are Linda Bostic, representing Cromartie Temple of Praise, and Paul Matthews, pastor of First Baptist Church.

Campers enjoy the inflatable bounce house during the closing program at the South Lumberton Community Vacation Bible School Friday at W.H. Knuckles Elementary School in Lumberton.

A camper comes down the inflatable slide during the closing program at the South Lumberton Community Vacation Bible School Friday at W.H. Knuckles Elementary School in Lumberton.

Campers embrace Mickey and Minnie Mouse during the closing program at the South Lumberton Community Vacation Bible School Friday at W.H. Knuckles Elementary School in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Three churches in South Lumberton came together this week to hold the first South Lumberton Community Vacation Bible School, and about 250 people of all ages attended the event from Monday through Friday at W.H. Knuckles Elementary School.”

Sandy Grove Baptist Church, First Baptist Church and Cromartie Temple of Praise collectively put together the event.

“I would say it has gone really well. We have a wonderful team from each church that has come together and planned this event, so we thank Dr. Syvalla Washington, Pastor Paul Matthews and myself from Sandy Grove for providing the volunteers to be able to plan this particular event,” said Kelvin Barnes, pastor at Sandy Grove Baptist Church. “We didn’t want one church to stand out, we want it to be be a community effort, and each church provided teachers and volunteers to work in every aspect of this Vacation Bible School.”

The idea for the event came from the fact that many churches have often held their Vacation Bible School the same week. So, instead of each church holding their own event simultaneously, they came together to hold one larger VBS.

“The part that I love about it, we have representation from each church, and we all got together and worked this out,” said Veronica Powell, VBS director for Sandy Grove. “So it’s not one church, it’s all the churches together working together as a team.”

“At a time when the world seems divided, showing unity within our community, the church is about working together and not being divided, even though the world is divided,” Barnes said.

With the theme for the week of Fruits of the Spirit, each night included Bible study, music and art classes and a meal. Friday’s closing program also included play time for the children with an inflatable bounce house and slide and bingo games for the adults.

“I’m so happy because we’re working together, and it’s a safe place for all of us to be, they’re getting fed every night, they’re having fun, they’re learning songs, they’re learning about the Bible, and goodness — that’s part of the fruit of the spirit, so that’s one thing I’m happy about is they’re learning how to be polite, and we have had no problems, they’ve been polite and respectful and they’re eager to learn,” Powell said.

Barnes thanks the Public Schools of Robeson County for opening up W.H. Knuckles for the event to be held there, including Superintendent Freddie Williamson, school board member John Simmons and W.H. Knuckles Principal Renee Steele.

