RED SPRINGS — A convicted drug trafficker is facing new charges following a narcotics investigation in Robeson County—the third time he has been charged with drug trafficking offenses since 2022.

On Friday, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division, along with SWAT Team Operators and Deputies from the Community Impact Team, executed a search warrant at a residence located at 77 Moccasin Dr. Red Springs.

During the operation, investigators seized a quantity of cocaine, fentanyl pills, suboxone strips, marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia, U.S. currency, and multiple firearms.

Nicholas B. Locklear, 36, of Red Springs, was arrested at the scene. He has been charged with:

— Trafficking in cocaine

— Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance

— Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a Schedule III controlled substance

— Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

— Maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance

— Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

— Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Locklear is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191 or email [email protected]

