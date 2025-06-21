Lakeside amphitheater set to open for 2025 season

Shown is a scene from a performance from Strike at the Wind! which chronicles the life of Lumbee legend Henry Berry Lowrie.

“Strike at the Wind!” which draws many locals has been a part of the Lumbee Tribe’s culture since 1976.

MAXTON — “We want to tell this very important and fascinating story of Native American culture and heroism to a broader audience to inspire communities that may not necessarily know much of the play or native Lumbee culture,” said Dr. Jonathan Drahos, professor and director of UNCP’s theatre program.

Drahos and his close-knit cast did something last year that has never been done with the classic stage production of “Strike of the Wind.” He took the production on the road.

The iconic drama was staged at the Weymouth Center, a cultural center for music, literature and art located in Southern Pines.

“Our cast is just incredible,” Drahos said, “We have been together as a unit––as a close-knit family––for the better part of the last seven years. Most of our actors return to play different roles from year to year. What makes this event special, with our collaboration at the Weymouth Center, is that we can tour the play, for the first time, to another county outside Pembroke.”

The historical drama returns to the Robeson County stage on July 11, when longtime visitors will be treated to the new stage and new stadium seating, which first debuted last year.

“Strike at the Wind!,” written by Randolph Umberger and one of the longest-running outdoor dramas in the state, tells the story of the Lowrie War in 1865. In it, Henry Berry Lowrie led a band of men in a seven-year battle against those he believed killed his father and brother. The play debuted in 1976.

When it returns on July 11 “Strike at the Wind!” will open at the Dial Amphitheater located at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center on Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton.

For director Drahos, the play is far more than just an annual production. He’s made this a passionate project that has established a tradition deeply rooted in the local community for nearly five decades.

Lumbee or not, all are invited to enjoy and be stirred by the timeless story.

Henry and the Lowrie gang exacted vigilante justice against the Home Guard of Robeson County and those who actively oppressed the Indian people. Though the Lowrie gang were regarded as outlaws and renegades by those on the wrong end of their guns, the American Indian people for whom they fought hail them to this day as heroes.

Ticket information is available through the Givens Performing Arts Center Box Office at 910-521-6361. Tickets are also available in person at the GPAC Box Office. Performances are at 6 p.m. July 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26.

The Adolph Dial Amphitheatre is located at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center on Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton.

Contact Victoria Sanderson at [email protected].