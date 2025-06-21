PET OF THE WEEK

Dickens is a domestic shorthair mix born in 2022. She’s a medium sized cat and has been spayed. She is heart worm negative and is up to date on all her required vaccines. Dickens is sweet, gets along with her sister Peaches, and she is ready to find her furever home. She is very cat and child friendly and may do well with dogs with the proper introduction. She is bonded with her sister, Peaches and they’d love to be adopted together. For more informaation, contact the Robeson County Humane Society, 3180 W. 5th St., ​Lumberton, 910-738-8282.