LUMBERTON — UNC Health Southeastern celebrated the recent graduation of 31 residents across four residency programs on Friday.

These residents marked the eighth graduating class of the health system’s medical education program, as well as continued growth and sustainability for the program which was established in 2015 through a partnership with Campbell University’s Jerry M. Wallace School of Osteopathic Medicine. UNC Health Southeastern is now under its own sponsorship.

The health system’s overall medical education program boasts more than 90 medical residents in the largest non-university-based residency program in North Carolina.

In addition to the four current residency programs of emergency medicine, family medicine, internal medicine, and transitional year medicine, cardiovascular disease fellowship will begin July with plans underway to add programs in critical care, and sports medicine fellowships in the coming years.

Medical Residents support the health system’s existing medical staff by extending their coverage and providing additional perspectives and insights from current medical school research and training.

These doctors receive hands-on, bedside training in settings including the hospital and medical clinics, while learning about the dynamics of rural healthcare.

UNC Health Southeastern hosts a graduation ceremony each June for residents completing requirements for their respective programs with oversight by UNC Health Southeastern Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Joseph Roberts, MD.

UNC Health Southeastern Senior Vice President and COO Lori Dove welcomed attendees and thanked the graduates for their service to this community as they honed their skills as physicians. Several graduates decided to remain at UNC Health Southeastern and the region to practice while others will depart to pursue jobs around the county. Several will continue their training through fellowship programs.

Those remaining in the community to provide care include:

Jordan Greenway, MD – Outpatient Medicine, UNC Primary Care at The Oaks

Valentina Saracino, DO – Hospitalist, UNC Health Southeastern/ Apollo

Kaylie Dunbar, DO – Emergency Medicine Physician, UNC Health Southeastern/ Apollo

Deni Hannums, MD – Emergency Medicine Physician, UNC Health Southeastern/ Apollo

Karen Tong, DO – Emergency Medicine Physician, UNC Health Southeastern/ Apollo

Adam Wheeler, MD – Emergency Medicine Physician, UNC Health Southeastern/ Apollo

During the commencement address by Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist Eric Mansfield, MD, he emphasized that hard work, preparation, and struggle will develop each resident into great physicians. He imparted personal wisdom from his 27-year career in medicine, most of which has been spent serving the citizens of Robeson and surrounding counties.

Emergency Medicine graduates were Clayton Sean Abeln, MD; Kaylie Ann Dunbar, DO; Deni Morgan Hannums, MD; Robert Joseph Knopp, DO; Karen Tong, DO and Adam Robert Colton Wheeler, MD.

Family Medicine graduates included: Jordan Renee Greenway, MD; Alyssa Meredith Hackbarth, DO; Frederick Seungjoon Kim, DO; Mindy Giang-Huong Pham, DO; Ishan Sahu, MD; Lauren Elizabeth Weber, MD; and Austin Wong, DO.

Internal Medicine graduates were Anmar Al-Sultani, MD; Nadia Farooq Chaudhry, MD; Laura Ann Marie Davis, MD; Olulade Fasanmade, MD; Manogna Guduru, DO; Johnathan Murphy Mitchell, DO; Michael L. Mitchell, Jr., DO; Domonkos Neumark, DO; Ami Parmar, MD; Austin Andrew Ross, DO; Valentina Natalie Saracino, DO and Gina Adel Tadros, MD.

Transitional Year Medicine graduates included: Jeffrey Ellis Albelo Colon, MD; Jacob Douglas Cronk, DO; Reaundra McCullough-Roach, MD; Josephine Nantiba Omara, MD; Olivia Lauren Dahl Touchton, DO and Zachary Arlen Zankle, MD.

Some of the program’s residents, attending physicians, and nurses with which they worked, were also recognized with special awards during the graduation ceremony. The awards were given as follows:

Emergency Medicine Resident of the Year: Deni Hannums, MD

Family Medicine Resident of the Year: Frederick Kim, DO

Internal Medicine Resident of the Year: Michael Mitchell, DO

Transitional Year Resident of the Year: Zachary Zankle, MD

Emergency Medicine Attending of the Year: Benjamin McMichael, DO

Family Medicine Attending of the Year: Michael Bryne, MD

Internal Medicine Attending of the Year: Parshotam Lal, MD

Transitional Year Medicine Attending of the Year: Peter Fortkort, MD

Emergency Medicine Nurse of the Year: Ashleigh Bass, RN

Family Medicine Nurse of the Year: Andrea Meadows, Certified Medical Assistant

Internal Medicine Nurse of the Year: Dakea Barnes, RN

Transitional Year Medicine Nurse of the Year: Dominique Mitchell, RN

