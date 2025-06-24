WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Ted Budd (R-N.C.) joined Senators Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) in introducing the Safe and Open Streets Act. The bill would make it a federal crime to purposely obstruct, delay, or affect commerce by blocking a public road or highway.

“Protestors who willfully block traffic pose a serious threat to public safety by impacting the flow of emergency vehicles and personnel. They can also significantly inconvenience Americans trying to get to and from work, school, or important personal business. The First Amendment protects the right to assemble and protest peacefully, but it does not permit such behavior. I’m proud to join Sen. Tillis and our colleagues in ensuring America’s streets are kept clear for everyone,” said Senator Budd.

“The emerging tactic of radical protestors blocking roads and stopping commerce is not only obnoxious to innocent commuters, but it’s also dangerous and will eventually get people killed. It needs to be a crime throughout the country. I’m proud to introduce the Safe and Open Streets Act so that radical activists who resort to these reckless and dangerous tactics are held accountable under the full weight of the law for endangering public safety,” said Senator Tillis.

Background

The Safe and Open Streets Act is in direct response to radical tactics of anti-ICE protestors who have intentionally blocked roads and highways across the country, including in Los Angeles, stranding drivers and compromising the free flow of commerce. The bill would penalize lawbreakers through fines or up to five years of imprisonment.

Budd joins Peters, colleagues to reintroduce bipartisan bill to strengthen critical drug supply chains and mitigate shortages

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Ted Budd (R-N.C) joined Senators Gary Peters (D-Mich.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) in reintroducing the bipartisan Rolling Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient and Drug (RAPID) Reserve Act to help increase supply chain resiliency for critical generic drugs and their key ingredients by bolstering supply reserves and domestic production capacity through federal contracts. The RAPID Reserve Act would help reduce drug shortages, enhance preparedness, and mitigate national security threats from U.S. overreliance on China for critical medications and their key ingredients.

“For far too long, America has faced a drug shortage that not only threatens patients’ health but poses a national security risk by forcing us to rely on Communist China’s supply chains for essential medications. I am proud to join my colleagues in introducing the bipartisan RAPID Reserve Act to bring drug manufacturing back to the U.S., prioritize sufficient medication reserves, and support increased production in emergencies to reliably meet patient demand,” said Senator Budd.

“Every American should be able to get the medicine they need when they need it. Increasing domestic and reliable manufacturing capacity for our critical, lifesaving medications is essential to addressing drug shortages that can compromise patient care. This bipartisan bill will help ensure Americans receive the essential medications they need while strengthening our ability to respond to future public health crises,” said Senator Peters.

Background

The RAPID Reserve Act would direct the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to award contracts to quality manufacturers of critical generic drug products who are based in the United States or in a country that is a member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in order to maintain reserves of critical medications and their key ingredients while building the capacity to surge production when needed. Through these contracts, which would prioritize domestic manufacturers, the RAPID Reserve Act would help strengthen vulnerable supply chains by ensuring that when there is a disruption in supply, manufacturers can draw on reserves and surge production to meet demand.

Senators Budd, Peters, Blackburn, and Kaine have also sent a letter to the Government Accountability Office (GAO) requesting the agency examine underutilized domestic manufacturing capacity and federal efforts to invest in advanced manufacturing capabilities.

The RAPID Reserve Act is supported by the Association for Clinical Oncology (ASCO), the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), the Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA), and Phlow.

Budd, Blumenthal introduce bipartisan bill to award MACV-SOG Elite Special Operations units with Congressional Gold Medal

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senators Ted Budd (R-N.C) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, introduced bipartisan legislation to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the Military Assistance Command Vietnam-Studies and Observation Group (MACV-SOG). The bill recognizes the service members of MACV-SOG, one of the most distinguished and elite special operations units in United States military history, for their achievements in conducting rescue missions for downed pilots, deep-penetration reconnaissance, sabotage, and direct-action missions against the North Vietnamese.

“MACV-SOG operators rank among the most elite special operations forces in U.S. military history. During the Vietnam War, they carried out highly classified, extraordinarily dangerous missions to combat communist insurgencies by obtaining vital intelligence for critical military operations, setting the gold standard for U.S. special operations. In North Carolina, there are fifty-nine living members of this unit, and many more across the country. Their devotion to duty deserves our deepest respect and recognition. I hope my colleagues will join Senator Blumenthal and I in our effort to honor these service members with a Congressional Gold Medal for their unparalleled bravery, sacrifice, and enduring contributions to our nation’s security,” said Senator Budd.

“The servicemembers who were a part of MACV-SOG played a vital role in protecting and defending our great nation. Performing highly covert operations, facing incredible dangers, and gathering invaluable intelligence, members of MACV-SOG displayed a bravery and dedication to our country that is profoundly inspiring. Awarding these servicemembers a Congressional Gold Medal rightfully recognizes their great contributions to our nation and shines a light on the pivotal roles they played in our military history,” said Senator Blumenthal.

Background

MACV–SOG was established in January 1964 as a dedicated joint military task force to conduct high-risk and special activities in the denied areas of North Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.

These covert operations remained unacknowledged by military leadership and unknown to the United States public until their existence began to be declassified decades later. This secret war denied MACV–SOG members their just recognition and deprived the families of deceased and wounded operators from knowing the full extent of the sacrifice of their loved ones to the United States.

To date, 12 MACV–SOG operators have been awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Items for the “From The Legislature” column come from press material submitted by local, state and federal elected officials.