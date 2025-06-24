Wendy Chavis Locklear was recently crowned the new Senior Miss Lumbee 25-26 during a pageant held at the Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Sandra S. Dial was the first runner up. Sheila A. Jacobs placed third adn Lottie Lowery Locklear placed fourth. Sandra Dial also received the Congeniality and People’s Choice Awards. Wendy Locklear received the Most Photogenic Award. Upcoming pageant events include, Little and Junior Miss Lumbee Pageant 6:30 p.m. on July 1; and Teen and Miss Lumbee Pageant, 6:30 p.m. on July 3.