ST. PAULS — On June 4, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office VICE/Narcotics Unit assisted Officers with North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole in a home search on Upton Place in St. Pauls, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Bladen County Agents waited nearby at an undisclosed location for Probation to advise whether they needed any further assistance prior to going to the residence, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

“Probation Officer radioed to Bladen County agents that he had one male detained and narcotic residue was found inside the home,” the report stated.

Upon arrival, Bladen County Agents made contact with the Probation officer and the detained Kenneth Holmes, who was on probation for possession of cocaine, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

While speaking with law enforcement, holmes said that there was possibly a gun under the mattress in the back room where he slept, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. A search warrant was obtained and search of the entire home was conducted, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

“Agents found a sawed off single barrel twenty gauge shotgun under Holmes’ bed,” according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office in a report published by the Bladen Journal. “Holmes is a convicted felon and the sawed off shotgun is also considered a weapon of mass destruction.”

As a result of the search warrant, the firearm and miscellaneous paraphernalia commonly used to analyze, package and repackage narcotics were seized, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Lamont Holmes, 55 of St. Pauls was arrest and charged with the following:

– Possession of a firearm by felon,

– Possession of a weapon of mass destruction,

– Possess drug paraphernalia,

– Maintaining a dwelling for CS (M)

Holmes was transported to Bladen County Detention Center and was given no bond pending his probation violation, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

“Under our system of Justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” according to a prepared statement from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office published in the Bladen Journal. “The information contained in this publication is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt.”

Additionally, the following statement was provided: “The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office does not issue or determine bond amounts. Bonds are determined by a Judicial Official as per North Carolina General Statute 15A-532.”