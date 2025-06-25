LUMBERTON — American College of Cardiology NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award recognizes sustained, high-level performance in quality of care

UNC Health Southeastern has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2025. The health system is one of only 323 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.

The award recognizes UNC Health Southeastern’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that the health system has reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.

“This recognition reflects the incredible dedication of our clinical teams who deliver lifesaving cardiac care every day,” said Chris Ellington, president and CEO of UNC Health Southeastern. “Our commitment to excellence means more than just meeting benchmarks, it’s about ensuring every patient who walks through our doors receives the highest quality care guided by science, compassion, and teamwork. We are proud to stand among the nation’s leaders in heart care.”

To receive the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award, UNC Health Southeastern has demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry for two consecutive years (2023 and 2024) and performed at the highest level for specific performance measures. Full participation in the registry engages hospitals in a robust quality improvement process using data to drive improvements in adherence to guideline recommendations and overall quality of care provided to heart attack patients.

“It is an honor to award UNC Health Southeastern with the Platinum Performance Award for their valuable national leadership and dedication to meeting comprehensive performance measures in patient care,” said Michael C. Kontos, MD, FACC, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, and cardiologist at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. “The receipt of this award indicates that the health system remains committed to providing top quality, guideline-driven care for heart attack patients. Their success ensures patients are receiving the highest quality cardiovascular care.”

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that over 800,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. A heart attack occurs when a blood clot in a coronary artery partially or completely blocks blood flow to the heart muscle. Treatment guidelines include administering aspirin upon arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery, smoking cessation counseling and cardiac rehabilitation, among others.

Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry empowers health care provider teams to consistently treat heart attack patients according to the most current, science-based guidelines and establishes a national standard for understanding and improving the quality, safety and outcomes of care provided for patients with coronary artery disease, specifically high-risk heart attack patients.

The American College of Cardiology (ACC) is the global leader in transforming cardiovascular care and improving heart health for all.

As the preeminent source of professional medical education for the entire cardiovascular care team since 1949, ACC credentials cardiovascular professionals in more than 140 countries who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines.

Through its world-renowned family of JACC Journals, NCDR registries, ACC Accreditation Services, global network of Member Sections, CardioSmart patient resources and more, the College is committed to ensuring a world where science, knowledge and innovation optimize patient care and outcomes, according to a prepared statement from the College.

