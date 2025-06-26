Preparation continues; Major changes to Fayetteville Road in works

New and old powerlines cross paths above Fayetteville Avenue and Roberts Avenue, where a major road project remains in planning stages.

LUMBERTON — Work along Fayetteville Road continues in preparation for major changes to several high traffic areas — including a traffic circle and a wider road.

Once completed, the project will increase traffic capacity and safety on Fayetteville Road from Meadowbrook Cemetery north to Farrindom Street.

The southern terminus of the project will include a traffic circle at the five-way intersection of Fayetteville Road, North Cedar and East 24th Street — at the southeast corner of the cemetery.

The other major change will be the elimination of nearly all left turn lanes at Fayetteville Road and North Roberts Avenue.

This incorporates the use of Boomerang Drive — the short cutoff between Taco Bell and Kentucky Fried Chicken — in “a multimodal design” that reroutes left turns to reduce the red light wait times at the main intersection.

To make this work, traffic signals will be installed at both ends of Boomerang Drive where it intersects with Roberts and Fayetteville avenues.

