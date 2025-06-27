Wendy Chavis Locklear was crowned June 20 as the Senior Ms. Lumbee 2025-2026.

Locklear is a native of the Evans Crossing Community. She has been a resident of Hoke County since 1990.

With her husband Matthew, she is the mother of 14-year-old daughter, Abigayle Paige.

Locklear is the choir director of Praise and Worship Ministries in Red Springs. Music is part of her ministry.

After 25 years of teaching in Hoke and Robeson counties, and serving as a social worker, she retired from public school education in 2022 before teaching in South Carolina for a year and a half.

The fourth-place winner was Lottie Lowery Locklear.

Third-place went to Sheila A. Jacobs.

The second place winner was Ava Maria Locklear.

The first-place place runner-up was Sandra S. Dial.

Dial also received the Congeniality and People’s Choice Awards. Wendy Locklear received the Most Photogenic Award.

2025 Sr. Ms. Lumbee Bio

My name is Wendy Chavis Locklear. I am your 2025-2026 Sr. Ms. Lumbee Pageant and a proud representative for Hoke County. As I prepare for this exciting year, I want to share with you a little bit about myself, who I am, what my background consists of and what my vision for our community looks like. I am the daughter of a country preacher, Rev. Elbert and Verdys Jacobs Chavis. My maternal grandparents were James R and Verlie Mae Oxendine Jacobs from the Evans Crossing Community. My paternal grandparents were Rev. Gus and Sadie Wilkes Chavis from the John’s Station Community in Scotland County.

I was raised in the Evans Crossing Community which is deep rooted in the Lumbee Culture. I’ve been a resident of Hoke County since 1990. The two greatest joys in my life are my wonderful husband of 34 years, Matthew, and our 14-year-old daughter, Abigayle Paige, who is our miracle. After 20 years of marriage, God blessed us with the gift of parenthood. Teaching our daughter about God and guiding her through life is our greatest priority. I have 2 sisters (Phyllis Chavis Green & Chastity Chavis Barton) and 2 brothers (Robbie Van Chavis and Kelvin Ray Chavis). Three of which still reside in the Evan’ Crossing community. On a personal note, I am the choir director of Praise & Worship Ministries in Red Springs, NC. Music is my refuge, and my faith in the Lord is the cornerstone of my life.

I am a proud graduate of UNC-Pembroke, earning both a BA in Sociology in 2005 and a Master of Social Work degree in 2024. As a Provisional Licensed Clinical Social Worker, my passion for helping others drives my work, aiming to make a positive impact in the lives of those I serve.

With 25 years of teaching experience in Hoke and Robeson counties, I retired from public school education in 2022 before teaching in South Carolina for a year and a half. In 2024, before completing my Master’s degree, I took on a position with the NC Youth Violence Prevention Center. Currently, I serve as the Director of Diversion Programs, where we focus on providing mentorship and therapy to juveniles involved with the Department of Public Safety’s juvenile services.

In my role, I offer clinical therapy to these youth, helping them heal from trauma that may have contributed to their involvement in the justice system. Additionally, I advocate for at-risk youth before they enter the system, helping them build a strong foundation for a positive future. I also oversee the ReCast Mini-Grants, which provide small grants to community organizations within our ROAR Coalition, all of which focus on supporting youth and creating better opportunities for them as they build a brighter tomorrow.

My native culture has always placed a strong emphasis on uplifting others, and throughout my career, I’ve remained committed to empowering individuals struggling with their mental health. By honoring these traditions, I see the Sr. Ms. Lumbee platform as a unique opportunity to further this mission. My goal is to tackle the mental health challenges our community faces in the post-COVID-19 world and to provide individuals with the resources and tools they need to navigate our evolving mental and emotional landscape.

As a community, we must find meaningful ways to support those facing loneliness in their elder years, those struggling with the emotional toll of unexpected illness, and those carrying the weight of systemic trauma that may have contributed to substance use. It’s important for us to recognize that seeking help for our mental health is just as vital as going to the doctor for a physical illness. This year, my goal is to meet people where they are and help equip them with the tools they need to heal and thrive.

Being named Sr. Ms. Lumbee is a meaningful milestone in both my personal and professional growth. I believe that by coming together with open minds and willing hearts, we can create lasting change—especially among our Lumbee Elders. It’s important they are reminded of how essential they are to the strength and wisdom of our community. By building stronger connections between our elders and our youth, we can create a space where stories, guidance, and support flow both ways. I’m honored to serve and uplift the Lumbee people this year and look forward to making a positive impact.

2025 Sr. Ms. Lumbee Wendy Chavis-Locklear

Tasha A. Oxendine is the public relations manager for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Contact her at [email protected].