UNCP opens collection of photos captured by renowned phographer Elmer W. Hunt

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke invites the public to browse the Elmer W. Hunt photo collection from Monday to Thursday.

Hunt was UNCP’s photographer from the 1950s through the 1980s, amassing over 50,000 photos during that time. His son, Elmer Hunt Jr., donated the negatives to the university in 2002, and since then, the Special Collections Department has been searching for names to associate with the faces.

In 1969, Hunt became UNC Pembroke’s staff photographer. The collection reveals an entire community during a 30-year period from the 1950s through the 1980s, highlighting parades, fairs, civic clubs, school groups, stores, buildings, landmark events and more.

“Elmer Hunt was just taking photos of the general public,” said Connor Warren, Library Technician for Special Collections and Archives. “It’s a lot of crowd photos or pictures of people just walking past; he wasn’t necessarily getting their information.”

When the library first opened the collection to the public, Hubbard Lowery, a Pembroke building contractor in 2010 was found pouring over the photos. One photo, that he dated to 1960, is of Lowery and members of his ninth-grade Pembroke High School baseball team.

“I’m the one with the bowtie,” he said. “My mother bought it for me. I hated it, but she made me wear it.

“Wow! That brings back memories,” Lowery said. “I had forgotten about that picture.”

While several names have been assigned to pictures over the years, many photographs still feature unidentified individuals. In an effort to gather as much information as possible, the school periodically invites the public to come and browse the collection of photos and see if they recognize anyone in them.

“Someone’s grandma could recognize a face in the crowd that we don’t have identified yet,” Warren said.

The photograph binders will be available for viewing and contributions June 30 through July 3, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on the first floor of the Livermore Library.

Hunt died in 1987 at the age of 67. Before joining the University in 1969, he taught at Magnolia School in the Saddletree community, north of Lumberton.

Born in Sellers, S.C., Hunt took part in the Normandy invasion during World War II. He was with an anti-tank unit that also joined in the African and Sicilian campaigns.

A self-taught photographer, he paid 49 cents for his first camera that included two rolls of film. He set up his own darkroom later by throwing a rug over a window to keep light out.

A 1953 UNCP graduate, he captured the life of a University for many years. His signature line was: “You set them up, and I’ll shoot them.”

