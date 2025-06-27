UNC Health Southeastern President and CEO Chris Ellington was named to Becker’s Hospital Review’s 118 rural hospital and health system presidents and CEOs to Know in 2025 list, which was published June 20.

According to Beckers, “Rural hospitals play a vital role in bringing high-quality care to patients in remote areas, eliminating the need for long travel while ensuring excellent healthcare access close to home. At the helm of these essential institutions are CEOs who wear many hats to keep their communities healthy and supported. The leaders featured on this list are driving growth by expanding services, upgrading facilities and building skilled teams. Despite challenges like the pandemic and nationwide staffing shortages, these executives have implemented resilient strategies to keep their hospitals thriving for the long haul.”

Ellington’s entry reads:

“Since 2021, Mr. Ellington has served as president and CEO of UNC Health Southeastern, a health system supporting over 110,000 residents in Robeson County, N.C. Under his leadership, the organization has seen significant improvements in publicly reported quality scores, including a leap in patient experience scores from below the 10th percentile to the 41st percentile. Mr. Ellington spearheaded a $40 million investment in women’s and children’s health services, resulting in the first new labor and delivery unit with NICU in the county in decades. He also enhanced the organization’s visibility and community engagement through a media campaign and initiatives like an annual 5K health event. His tenure has stabilized financial outcomes, expanded medical education funding, and strengthened community partnerships. Previously, he held senior leadership roles at Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health and Lexington, Ky.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare. He currently serves on the North Carolina Healthcare Association’s governance committee.”

To view the full Becker’s list, visit https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/hospital-management-administration/118-rural-hospital-and-health-system-presidents-and-ceos-to-know-2025/.

Amanda L. Crabtree is the director of Marketing & Public Relations at UNC Health Southeastern. Reach her by email at [email protected].