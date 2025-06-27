FROM THE LEGISLATURE

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, with Congressman David Rouzer’s (NC-07) support, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee advanced commonsense and targeted permitting reform legislation to cut red tape, streamline review procedures, and enhance regulatory clarity under the Clean Water Act (CWA). H.R. 3898, the Promoting Efficient Review for Modern Infrastructure Today (PERMIT) Act included three bills introduced by Congressman Rouzer. These commonsense reforms are designed to increase permitting efficiency by providing more predictable guidance for applicants and clearer standards for permitting agencies.

This package is a more expansive version of the Creating Confidence in Clean Water Permitting Act, a similar package led by Rep. Rouzer in the 118th Congress when he served as Chairman of Water Resources and Environment Subcommittee.

“I am pleased to see the PERMIT Act advancing in the 119th Congress. Everyday Americans should not be burdened by unnecessary red tape and uncertainty while trying to grow their business and contribute to our economy,” said Rep. Rouzer. “I would like to express my gratitude to Chairman Graves for his leadership throughout this process. This legislation will have a significant, positive impact for our communities, farm families and small businesses in North Carolina.”

“Congressman Rouzer has long been a leader in Congress in working to bring commonsense to Clean Water Act programs and permitting processes, so that our farmers, builders, businesses, and many others can operate in a manner that protects water quality and allows for economic growth. I commend him for his important contributions to this legislation and for his ongoing leadership on these issues,” said Chairman Sam Graves.

Details :

Improving Water Quality Certifications and American Energy Infrastructure Act (H.R. 3928): Clarifies process and scope of Section 401 CWA approvals by states are limited to only impacts to water quality to end the weaponization of the water quality certification process to stall critical infrastructure and energy projects.

Reducing Regulatory Burdens Act (H.R. 3824): Eliminates a duplicative regulatory process at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the use of pesticides while maintaining public health and environmental protections.

Nationwide Permitting Improvement Act (H.R. 3927): Codifies longstanding, historical interpretation and practice around the Nationwide Permit (NWP) process and provides clarity regarding several areas where challenges have risen against the well-established process.

Budd joins Cotton, colleagues in to reform, improve, streamline ODNI

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Ted Budd (R-N.C.), a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, joined Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, in introducing the Intelligence Community Efficiency and Effectiveness Act, legislation that would realign resources to intelligence missions, eliminate duplicative efforts and inefficient, non-functioning bureaucracies across the intelligence community (IC) and return the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) to its original size, scope, and mission.

“The ODNI was established to unify America’s intelligence community, enhancing coordination among agencies efficiently and collectively focusing on the threats to our nation. Over the years, the ODNI has become a bloated bureaucracy, contrary to the vision laid out for this vital agency. I’m proud to join Senator Cotton and our colleagues in introducing needed reforms to stop ODNI from stumbling over bureaucratic red tape and return the agency to its original, lean form—one solely focused on our nation’s security, said Senator Budd.”

“Created after the September 11th attacks, ODNI was intended to be a lean organization to align America’s intelligence resources and authorities, not the overstaffed and bureaucratic behemoth that it is today, where coordinators coordinate with other coordinators. These reforms will be vital to keeping our country safe from the wide range of threats that we continue to face,” said Senator Cotton.

Senators Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Mike Rounds (R-South Dakota), and James Lankford (R-Oklahoma) are also cosponsoring the legislation.

The Intelligence Community Efficiency and Effectiveness Act would:

Cap ODNI full-time staff at 650.

Eliminate certain reporting requirements and the transfer of personnel authorities.

Modify the National Intelligence Council’s duties and terminate the National Intelligence Managers’ positions.

Terminate the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) at ODNI and transfer its responsibilities to the FBI.

Redesignate the National Counterterrorism Center as the National Counterterrorism and Counternarcotics Center and limit its mission to foreign intelligence authorities.

Terminate the National Counterproliferation and Biosecurity Center (NCBC) at ODNI, transfer NCBC’s responsibilities to the CIA, and redesignate it as the National Counterproliferation Center.

Repeal various positions (including the Director of the NCSC, the Director of the NCBC, and the Intelligence Community Chief Data Officer) and seven units, centers, councils, offices, and programs (including obsolete bureaucratic entities that have failed to function, such as the Joint Intelligence Community Council).

Prohibit National Intelligence Program funds from being used to outsource IC analytic efforts to organizations that take funds from foreign governments.

Require the DNI to wind down and terminate the National Intelligence University within 180 days.

Prohibit the use of National Intelligence Program funds to implement any diversity, equity, or inclusion practice in the intelligence community.

Items for the “From The Legislature” column come from press material submitted by local, state and federal elected officials.