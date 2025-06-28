LUMBERTON — The Public Schools recently released images of what the Robeson County Career and Technical Education Center and Robeson Planetarium and Science Center whould look like once it opens in late 2026.

“The visuals, provided by SfL+a Architects, offer a fresh look at the future of career and STEM education in Robeson County,” said Jessica Sealey spokesperson for the school district. “The nearly 110,000 square foot facility will include state-of-the-art classrooms and labs, hands-on CTE programs such as mechatronics, culinary arts, welding, EMT and automotive; a fully reimagined Robeson Planetarium and Science Center, and collaborative learning spaces that mirror real-world work environments.

The facility is under construction west of Lumberton on Highway 711.

Phase 1, with a $72 million budget, is made possible through robust community and state support. Phase 1 came in slightly under budget at $72 million, funded through a combination of sources: $62 million from the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund, $2.5 million from the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, $2.5 million from PSRC and $5 million allocated by state legislators, including Senator Danny Britt, specifically for the planetarium and science center which was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew.

This phase lays the foundation for high-demand Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs such as Culinary Arts, Mechatronics, Welding, Automotive Technology, and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training. The new Robeson Planetarium and Science Center will also become a cornerstone for STEM education in our region.

Phase 2 will enhance the facility further with four business labs, two Mechatronics labs, and a full-scale culinary center—bringing the total investment to approximately $87.2 million. This phase, estimated at $15.2 million, will be jointly funded by the county and the school district, each covering half.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].