Today

9 a.m.: Lumbee Outdoor Market – Next to the LRDA Complex – 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke – ContactDonald Strickland @ 910-521-8602 Who’s Your People: A Brief History of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina

4 p.m.: Dr. Lawrence T. Locklear (Lumbee), director of Southeast American Indian Studies at UNCP, will offer an overview of significant periods and events in Lumbee history, including the Lowrie War, the establishment of UNCP, the adoption of the tribal name of Lumbee in 1952 and the victory over the Ku Klux Klan in 1958. He will also discuss important aspects of Lumbee identity and culture. The lecture begins at 4 p.m. in the Museum of the Southeast American Indian on the first floor of Old Main.

Thursday

9 a.m.: Lumbee Outdoor Market – Next to the LRDA Complex – 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke

5 p.m.: Lumbee Games – “Tennis”- UNC Pembroke Jones Athletic Facility – Contact PersonTony Chavis @ 910-521-6808 5 p.m.: Lumbee Games – “Pickleball” – UNC Pembroke Tennis Courts-Contact PersonTony Chavis @ 910-521-6808 6:30 p.m.: Teen and Miss Lumbee Pageant – UNC Pembroke – Givens Performing Arts Center – Contact Natascha W. Tilson @ 910-521-8602 Friday

9 a.m.: Lumbee Outdoor Market next to the LRDA Complex, 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke. Contact Donald Strickland at 910-521-8602 9 a.m.: Lumbee Games. Basketball (3 on 3), UNC Pembroke Auxiliary Gym, Contact Tony Chavis at 910-521-6808 6 p.m.: Summer Jam Outdoor Concert, Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park (sponsored by the Town of Pembroke), 910-521-9758 Saturday

6:30 a.m.: 5K Run/Walk, Southeastern Fitness Center, Pembroke, Run/Walk (coordinated by Kiwanis Club of Pembroke). For info call 910-827-1005 9 a.m.: Lumbee Outdoor Market, Next to the LRDA Complex, 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke. Contact Donald Strickland, 910-521-8602 10 a.m.: Annual LRDA Lumbee Homecoming Parade, West Third Street, Pembroke. Contact Ron Freeman at 910-521-8602. 11 a.m.: Lumbee Ambassador Reception, PSRC Indian Education Resource Center Openm to the public, Next to the UNCP Chancellor’s Residence 11 a.m.: Vintage Car Show, UNC Pembroke Annex Building Parking Lot. Contact Buddy Dial at 910-733-5000 1 p.m.: AISES Pow-Wow, UNC Pembroke Quad Area, sponsored by American Indian Science and Engineering Society of UNCP. 1:30-6 p.m.: Audio/Bike Show, UNCP Thomas School of Business Parking Lot. Contact: Lee Maynor at 910-536-5319. 2 p.m.: All Veteran Parachute Team Sky Show, Landing site behind LRDA Office Complex, Pembroke. Contact Gary Deese at 910-734-3057. 5:30-8 p.m.: LRDA Annual Outdoor Gospel Sing, in front of the LRDA Complex Building, 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke. 9:30 p.m.: Annual Lumbee Fireworks Sky Show, LRDA Complex, 636 Prospect Road, Sponsored by the Town of Pembroke.