SHANNON — A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged in the death of a Shannon man.

At about 5 p.m. On Monday, a juvenile was taken into custody in Shannon without incident. The teen has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and shooting inside an enclosure to incite fear, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen is in custody without bond at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The charges are in connection to the death of Jacob Ray Williamson, 37, of Shannon, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Robesoian generally does not publish the identities of juvenile criminal suspects.

On Thursday at about 11:12 p.m., Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Lyndsey Lane in Shannon. When deputies arrived, they discovered Williamson dead.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case.

Anyone with information related to the case should contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s

Office at 910-671-3170.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” a post stated on the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office social media page. “The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

Additionally, the post stated that the Sheriff’s Office does not issue or determine bond amounts. This is done through a judicial official, such as a judge or magistrate, as per N.C. General Statute 15A-532. Many factors are considered when determining bond amounts.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].