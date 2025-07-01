WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, North Carolina U.S. Senator Thom Tillis issued the following statement:

“It has been a blessing to go on a journey from living in a trailer park and making minimum wage as a young man to having the honor of serving as U.S. Senator for North Carolina.

“I am proud of my career in public service, including hard-fought victories like passing historic tax reform as North Carolina Speaker, and working in the Senate to help pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and confirm three conservative Supreme Court justices and counting.

“What I’m most proud of are the bipartisan victories: passing the first-in-the-nation eugenics compensation as Speaker, and working across the aisle in the Senate to pass the largest investment in mental health in American history, passing the Respect for Marriage Act and monumental infrastructure investments, and reestablishing the Senate NATO Observer Group. Sometimes those bipartisan initiatives got me into trouble with my own party, but I wouldn’t have changed a single one.

“In Washington over the last few years, it’s become increasingly evident that leaders who are willing to embrace bipartisanship, compromise, and demonstrate independent thinking are becoming an endangered species.

“Democrats recently lost two such leaders who were dedicated to making the Senate more of a functional and productive legislative body. They got things done. But they were shunned after they courageously refused to cave to their party bosses to nuke the filibuster for the sake of political expediency. They ultimately retired and their presence in the Senate chamber has been sorely missed every day since.

“It underscores the greatest form of hypocrisy in American politics. When people see independent thinking on the other side, they cheer. But when those very same people see independent thinking coming from their side, they scorn, ostracize, and even censure them.

“Too many elected officials are motivated by pure raw politics who really don’t give a damn about the people they promised to represent on the campaign trail. After they get elected, they don’t bother to do the hard work to research the policies they seek to implement and understand the consequences those policies could have on that young adult living in a trailer park, struggling to make ends meet.

“As many of my colleagues have noticed over the last year, and at times even joked about, I haven’t exactly been excited about running for another term. That is true since the choice is between spending another six years navigating the political theatre and partisan gridlock in Washington or spending that time with the love of my life Susan, our two children, three beautiful grandchildren, and the rest of our extended family back home. It’s not a hard choice, and I will not be seeking re-election.

“I am beyond grateful for the friends I’ve made over the years in North Carolina and our nation’s capital, as well as my amazing staff who are among the very best the Senate has to offer.

“I still look forward to continuing to serve North Carolina over the next 18 months. I look forward to solely focusing on producing meaningful results without the distraction of raising money or campaigning for another election. I look forward to having the pure freedom to call the balls and strikes as I see fit and representing the great people of North Carolina to the best of my ability.”

Sen. Budd votes for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Ted Budd (R-N.C.) released the following statement after voting in support of President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, historic legislation that lowers taxes for families, makes America safer and more secure, and unleashes economic growth for the future:

“I voted in favor of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act because the people of North Carolina deserve more of their hard-earned wages, a more secure border, a reinvigorated military, responsible spending reforms for government programs, and a thriving economy. My colleagues and I fought successfully to protect North Carolina’s tobacco growers to help them stay competitive with China. I am also grateful that this bill included my PELL Act, which will help Americans earn in-demand credentials for rewarding careers. I hope my colleagues in the House quickly get this bill on President Trump’s desk because Americans cannot afford the largest tax increase in our nation’s history,” said Sen. Budd.

Here’s How the One Big Beautiful Bill Act Directly Benefits North Carolina:

Provides Unprecedented Tax Relief for Families

This legislation helps Americans keep more money in their pockets by extending key provisions of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Preventing the largest tax increase in American history will save the average North Carolinian $2,474 in 2026.

Working families will receive significant savings with the increase and permanence of the child tax credit, expanded tax credits for paid leave, enhanced 529 savings accounts, and additional childcare access.

This legislation lowers taxes for seniors relying on Social Security.

Gives Workers the Tools They Need to Advance Their Careers

Sen. Budd fought to have his PELL Act included in this legislation, a provision that expands Pell Grant eligibility for high-quality, short-term workforce programs. This would benefit individuals seeking to advance their careers without long-term debt while also providing American businesses with a broader, better-prepared talent pool ready to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving economy.

Protects North Carolina Agriculture

Sen. Budd successfully defended tobacco’s eligibility to receive the “duty drawback,” allowing tobacco manufacturers to receive reimbursement for the tariffs they pay on materials used to produce tobacco products that they ship to international markets. This will protect North Carolina growers and prevent the tobacco market from being flooded with cheaper, lower-quality products from China and Brazil.

This legislation provides serious tax relief for North Carolina farmers by raising the death tax exemption, ensuring family farms can be passed down to future generations, rather than being broken up and sold.

Unlocks Economic Growth & American Manufacturing

This legislation will create a renaissance in American manufacturing by delivering full expensing for companies that build new factories and invest in equipment and machinery. This will help create new, good-paying jobs.

By enhancing the small business deduction and making it permanent, small businesses will be able to hire more workers.

Increasing deductions for small businesses’ equipment and property will quickly help businesses grow.

Reduces Government Spending to Preserve & Protect Government Programs

This legislation contains the first structural reforms to address waste, fraud, and abuse in key government programs like SNAP and Medicaid in over three decades. Slowing the rate of exponential cost increases will result in significant deficit savings and will preserve and protect these programs for future generations.

Invests in America’s National Defense

Sen. Budd helped secure funding to boost manufacturing capacity for the next generation of the F-15, the F-15EX, which will sustain the training mission at Seymour Johnson far into the future. This legislation also includes significant funding to enhance America’s air superiority by preventing the retirement of the F-15E aircraft flying out of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. America’s troops deserve a pay raise. This legislation increases pay and allowances while making improvements to housing, healthcare, childcare, and education.

This legislation makes generational investments in our military readiness that will protect the American homeland and deter our adversaries by boosting America’s missile defense by building the “Golden Dome.”

Sen. Budd worked to secure investments to improve housing at Fort Bragg and Seymour Johnson and funds for restoration and modernization at Camp Lejeune.

This legislation creates new production lines to scale innovative, cost-effective munitions, so we are no longer shooting $4M missiles at $50,000 drones.

This legislation makes the largest ever investment in the Coast Guard’s history, which will purchase more than 40 new helicopters and six new C-130J aircraft, which will be serviced at the Aviation Technical Training Center in Elizabeth City. The legislation also funds 17 new icebreakers to protect American interests and 21 new cutters to combat drug runners and human traffickers.

Keeps America’s Border Secure

While President Trump’s policies have resulted in a dramatic drop-off of illegal immigration, this legislation also boosts America’s border security by surging funding for 3,000 new Border Patrol agents and 10,000 new ICE agents. The One Big Beautiful Bill also increases funding to finish President Trump’s border wall.

Ushers in Next-Generation Technologies

This legislation includes funding for the transformational air traffic control modernization project underway at the FAA. This will quickly update aging and failing technologies to keep Americans safe in the sky.

This legislation makes a historic amount of spectrum available for commercial use, which will create new jobs and unleash the next generation of wireless technology. This will ensure America remains the premier destination for innovation and help unleash a new area of advanced manufacturing. This will also make the internet faster & more dependable across the country through commercial success stories like 5G, 6G, wi-fi, and private networks using CBRS.