PEMBROKE — Dr. Ash Walker, assistant professor of exercise and sport science at UNC Pembroke, has been elected treasurer and member of the Board of Directors of the Clinical Exercise Physiology Association (CEPA), a national organization affiliated with the American College of Sports Medicine.

CEPA focuses on advancing the field of clinical exercise physiology and supporting professionals who work to improve health through evidence-based exercise practices. Dr. Walker’s appointment marks a significant achievement both personally and for the university.

“Being elected to the Board of Directors of the Clinical Exercise Physiology Association (CEPA) as the treasurer is an honor,” Walker said.

“I am following in the footsteps of some amazing national leaders in the kinesiology field and look forward to the challenge ahead in this role. This work directly impacts our exercise and sport science majors at UNCP because many will go on to graduate and work in settings where clinical exercise physiology is applied daily.”

Dr. Francis Kozub, chair of the UNCP’s Department of Kinesiology, said the appointment reflects the department’s growing visibility in the field.

“From my perspective, it is important for our faculty to engage in service to the broader discipline,” Kozub said. “This supports our students and the program as we continue to work toward accreditation and hope to attract the best students to our campus.”

Walker joined UNCP in 2023 and brings over a decade of experience in cardiac rehabilitation, clinical testing and applied exercise physiology. His involvement with CEPA positions him to contribute to national conversations shaping the profession while bringing that insight directly into the classroom.

“For students in the exercise and sport science program, it’s a clear sign that they’re learning from faculty who are actively shaping the future of the discipline,” Kozub said.