ROBESON COUNTY — Two local students will represent their school Future Farmers of America chapters as National FFA Delegates at the 98th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis this October.

Lumberton FFA President Laiken Wilcox and St. Pauls FFA President Madison Philipps shared words of excitement about serving as national delegates.

“I am beyond excited to be serving as a national delegate this year to help represent the North Carolina FFA Association. I am looking forward to being able to gain those bonds with FFA members from across the nation as well as helping make a difference within the National FFA Organization,” Wilcox said.

Philipps said she looks forward to the opportunities with nervous anticipation, knowing the full impact of her service on a national platform.

“There are so many things to be excited about but for me the main one is how my involvement is going to make an impact on national FFA and the members to come. Being a delegate is such an amazing opportunity and I can not wait to be a part of the difference!” Philipps said.

“I am so elated to meet the many FFA members who serve and dedicate their time to this amazing organization, and know what the true meaning of it is. Developing students’ lives through leadership, personal growth, and career success, this is FFA’s mission,” she said.

The National Delegate Experience brings together FFA student members from chapters across the country to participate in a unique, high-impact leadership experience.

“Delegates to the National FFA Convention & Expo are charged with representing FFA members’ interests within their state FFA associations while working to forward the mission of the National FFA Organization,” according to the National FFA.

Delegates operate by principles that allow them to “elevate state and chapter concerns, contribute to national policy, and, ultimately, drive the FFA toward a future of continued relevance and innovation,” according to the National FFA.

PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson congratulated students for the exciting opportunity to represent their chapters and schools nationally.

“I want to congratulate Ms. Wilcox and Ms. Philipps on this exciting opportunity to shape decision making at the national level. This experience will serve them well as they continue to learn and grow into strong, impactful leaders who will make a positive and lasting difference in our world,” Williamson said.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer. Reach her by email at [email protected].