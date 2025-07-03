LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s unemployment rate increased slightly in May, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce report released Wednesday.

The unemployment rate increased from 4.6% in April to 4.8% in May, which is slightly higher than a year ago when the unemployment rate was 4.7%.

The statewide unemployment rate in May was 3.6%, up slightly from April’s 3.4%.

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in 93 counties in May 2025, decreased in four, and remained unchanged in three.

Edgecombe County had the highest unemployment rate at 5.3%, while Currituck County had the lowest at 2.9%. Fourteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases and one decreased. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 4.9% while Raleigh had the lowest at 3.1%.

The Fayetteville metro area — the metro area closest to Lumberton — saw an increase from 4.3% in April to 4.6% in May.

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in 80 counties, decreased in nine, and remained unchanged in 11. Thirteen metro areas experienced rate increases over the year and two remained unchanged.

Among Robeson County’s closest neighbors, Pender County posted the lowest unemployment rate at 3.4% in May, up from 3.1% in April, while Scotland County recorded the highest at 5.1%, up from 4.7% in April.

Others local counties were as follows:

Bladen: 4.8%, up from 4.3% in April and up from 4.6% in 2024.

Columbus: 4.2%, up from 3.8% in April and even (4.2%) in 2024.

Cumberland: 4.7%, up from 4.3 in April and up from 4.3% in 2024.

Hoke: 4.4%, up from 4% in April and up from 4.3% in 2024.

Sampson: 3.8%, up from 3.5% in April and up from 3.6% in 2024.

The number of workers employed (not seasonally adjusted) in Robeson County in May (45,183) was down slightly from April’s 45,317. Since May 2024, the number of workers employed in Robeson County has decreased from 47,247.

Statewide, the number of workers employed decreased in May by 24,009 to 5,084,132, while those unemployed increased by 12,032 to 192,431. Since May 2024, the number of workers employed statewide decreased 36,949, while those unemployed increased 10,459.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates, according top information from the Commerce Department.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for mid-July 18, when the statewide unemployment rate for June 2025 will be released.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].