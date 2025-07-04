Robeson County agriculture ranks third in North Carolina agricultural sales, cultivating approximately 263,000 acres and generating 638 million dollars in market value (USDA, 2022 Census). In today’s article, I encourage growers to explore various online tools to make informed decisions and enhance their crop operations, particularly for soybeans, corn, and wheat.

NC State Extension has developed four great tools you can find at the Soybeans website https://soybeans.ces.ncsu.edu/. Let’s dive into them.

1. BeanPACK: Found at https://dsa2.cals.ncsu.edu/webapp/, BeanPACK is an innovative decision support tool designed specifically for soybean growers who analyze historical data by using research-based models to provide customized recommendations. Its main function is to help you choose the best planting dates and maturity groups for maximum yield potential and profitability.

2. Variety Selection Tool: Choosing the right crop variety is a crucial decision that can significantly impact your yield potential. This tool’s main function is to provide access to the data from the NC State Official Variety Testing (OVT) program. Once you find the optimum maturity group with BeanPACK, compare the performance of different varieties across the state, region, and narrow down to Robeson or surrounding counties with similar conditions to ensure you are making the best decision. Filter the information by herbicide tolerance, maturity group, or soil type to identify varieties that better suit your farming operation. You can also enter a specific variety name to review its performance in the data set. This tool can be used to search soybean, corn, and wheat varieties. It is accessible at https://ncovt.medius.re/ 3. Root Cause Report: Available at https://rootcausereports.ces.ncsu.edu/, this interactive tool’s primary function is to provide a geo-localization of emerging and recent problems for soybean and corn. The diagnosis has been confirmed by a specialist and supported by the analysis of the Plant Disease and Insect Clinic (PDIC) at NC State University, giving strong accuracy of the data. You can browse reports from previous years, searching by crop, symptom, or year to help you diagnose problems in your fields by providing descriptions and images of various stresses, from nutrient deficiencies and environmental damage to pest infestations and diseases. 4. Soybean Diagnostic Key: Find at https://diagnosis.ces.ncsu.edu/soybean/disorders/, This practical tool serves as a virtual catalog for identifying common soybean issues. Its main function is to guide you through a systematic process of identifying what might be impacting your crop. To use it, you’ll answer a series of questions about the symptoms you observe on your soybean plants, such as leaf discoloration, stem lesions, or stunted growth. The tool then uses your responses to reduce the possibilities, helping you pinpoint the likely cause of the problem and offering insights into potential solutions.

I also invite you to further complement your search for valuable agricultural insights by exploring the YIELD EXPECTATION tool at https://realisticyields.ces.ncsu.edu/, which can help you set realistic yield goals for your crops based on historical data from our county. To get this information, you will need to know your farm soil type, available at Robeson County’s ROKMAPSÔ website https://maps.roktech.net/ROKMAPS_Robeson/, using the soil layer on the map. Finally, I look forward to meeting you at any point and letting you know North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, is here to support you.

Contact Pedro Calles, Field Crop Agent with North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, at 910-671-3276, or [email protected].