The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed a case of measles in a child who was visiting Forsyth and Guilford counties.

The child became ill while traveling to NC from another country where measles outbreaks have recently been reported. To protect the individual and their family’s privacy, no additional information about this individual will be released.

This is the first confirmed case of measles in the state in 2025. NCDHHS is recommending all unvaccinated individuals ages one year and older receive measles vaccination to protect themselves and those around them.

NCDHHS is working closely with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health and Guilford County Health Department to identify locations and times where people might have been exposed to measles.

If you visited a listed location during the dates and times below, review your immunization records or contact your health care provider to make sure you are up to date on the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Laboratory testing is not recommended for people who were exposed unless they develop symptoms of measles, including fever and rash. Symptoms of measles can start seven to 21 days after being exposed. If symptoms develop, please call ahead before visiting the doctor or emergency room so steps can be taken to prevent exposure to others.

In some situations, people who have been exposed to measles may be eligible to receive post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) to reduce their risk of becoming ill. The timeframe for PEP has passed for most people who were potentially exposed to this case, but those who are at higher risk — including infants too young to receive MMR vaccination, immunocompromised individuals or pregnant women — should contact their doctor or local health department to see if PEP is needed.

“Getting vaccinated against measles continues to be the most important step we can take to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai. “It is important to check with your health care provider to ensure you are current with all your vaccines.”

North Carolina residents can contact their health care provider or visit their local health department for additional information on ways to obtain the vaccine and schedule an appointment. Children eligible for the Vaccines for Children program may receive the vaccine from a provider enrolled in that program. For more information about measles, please visit dph.ncdhhs.gov/measles.

Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease that is spread by direct person-to-person contact and through the air. The virus can live for up to two hours in the air where the infected person was present. Symptoms of measles usually begin 7-14 days after exposure, but can appear up to 21 days after exposure and may include:

High fever (may spike to more than 104 degrees)

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) two to three days after symptoms begin

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin

With the risk for community spread, parents are encouraged to make sure their children are up to date on all their childhood immunizations, including the measles vaccine. 90% percent of unvaccinated individuals who are exposed to measles will become infected. About one in five people who get measles will be hospitalized. In addition to North Carolina’s case, 1,214 measles cases have been reported in 2025 in 36 other jurisdictions as of June 19, 2025.