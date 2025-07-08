I love Robeson County, but my time here at the Robesonian has come to an end. With all my children living out West, my wife and I — and my sister, Katie — have plans to relocate closer to the rest of the family.

It’s difficult to list all the things I’ll miss, but here are a few:

– Hanging out along the banks of the Lumber River where I’ve spent a few nights sleeping in a hammock at Lumber River State Park.

– Rumba on the Lumber. As a journalist, I found this one of the most challenging but also one of the most rewarding events to cover. So much is happening all at once — from fun runs, to chili cooking, to live music, to food booths — story after story just fell in my lap.

– Empty Stocking: I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Robeson County residents and the United Way as they help make Christmas more memorable to those in our communities who have little to celebrate.

– Covering the rich history of Robeson County has given me an appreciation of how important our county was and is to the rest of North Carolina and the county. From its earliest days, Robeson County has been a home and a refuge for those seeking opportunity. The historical makers that dot our county (bit.ly/RobesonHistoricalMarkers) help tell the story of our past and how it has influenced the future.

– The fine art community here in the county amazes me. The Art Guild and the Arts Council provide amazing opportunities for the creative work our talented residents have. The Carolina Civic Center and Historic Theater as well as Purple Door Productions are treasures not typically found in a community our size. Add to that the public concerts at the Dick Taylor Plaza and you’ve got entertainment options to keep you involved in local talent.

– The Robeson County Fair. My sister, Katie, and I look forward to the fair every year. She loves the rides, I love the food and we both love sitting in the shade and visiting with friends we see when we’re there.

– Robeson Community College’s program that serves the developmentally disabled. Katie, who has Down Syndrome, looks forward to spending her days with the many friends she’s made at RCC. It will be hard to match the joy she gets from her time attending college.

– UNC Health Southeastern. I will continue to champion the service this hospital provides to our community. Our rural communities are truly blessed to have this high caliber of health care. The doctors and nurses there have saved my life more than once, and I will be forever grateful for the work they do.

Things I won’t miss:

– High school graduations: Come on, Public Schools of Robeson County. It is nearly impossible to cover all graduations in the county when they all begin at 9 a.m. Please consider staggering them just a bit.

– Covering ongoing crime. Our law enforcement officials, namely Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins and Lumberton Police Department Chief Mike McNeil, provide excellent service to the people of Lumberton and Robeson County, as do the many officers in communities across the county. As a news organization, The Robesonian has high respect for our law enforcement professionals, who put their lives on the line every day. As a newspaper, we are obligated to report on significant events that impact the lives of Robeson County residents, especially when it comes to public safety. My hope is that Robeson County residents work with law enforcement to improve public safety. As a news editor, it’s tiring to write stories almost daily about homicides, drug activity and other criminal activity that should have no place in such a wonderful place as Robeson County.

– Traffic congestion from downtown Lumberton, to Roberts and Fayetteville Road to Interstate 95. It’s a challenge to get anywhere. I know, these are all growing pains and are signals that our communities are thriving. It will be nice to one day visit and be able to drive through town with taking my life in my hands.

My time here as The Robesonian’s executive editor has been memorable, thanks to the many wonderful people who live here.

Now what?

Rest assured The Robesonian is in good hands. Longtime Sports Editor Chris Stiles has accepted the position as editor of the paper.

Having worked closely with Chris on a daily basis, I can confidently give him my highest recommendation. He is a fine reporter and editor with a sharp mind for news coverage and public service.

Juggling all the many tasks required in a newsroom — such as getting the spelling correct of Lowery or Lowry, or chasing down the Pet of the Week — are challenges that I’m certain Chris is ready to take on.

You’ll hear more about this transition in the coming days.

I hate to say goodbye, so I’ll say farewell, Robeson County.

