ROBESON COUNTY — The Robeson County Board of Elections opened filing for the upcoming municipal elections on July 7.
All parties interested in running for an open position may file their intention to run with the BOE during business hours.
As of noon, Tuesday, the candidates for each town within the county are as follows:
FAIRMONT
Mayor
-Charles Kemp
-Phillip Wall
Council Member
-Emily Duke Oxendine
LUMBERTON
District 8 Council Member
-Owen Thomas
MARIETTA
Mayor
-Walter Powell
PEMBROKE
Council Member
– Larry McNeill
RED SPRINGS
Mayor
– Duron Burney
Council member
-Kecia Mcrae Mccallum
– Ellion Donte McQueen
– James Carthen II
ST. PAULS
Mayor
– Gerard “Jerry” Weindel
District 1 Council Member
– John Gudauskas Jr.
District 2 Council Member
– Mary Singleton
The BOE will be accepting candidacy filings until noon on July 18.
