ROBESON COUNTY — The Robeson County Board of Elections opened filing for the upcoming municipal elections on July 7.

All parties interested in running for an open position may file their intention to run with the BOE during business hours.

As of noon, Tuesday, the candidates for each town within the county are as follows:

FAIRMONT

Mayor

-Charles Kemp

-Phillip Wall

Council Member

-Emily Duke Oxendine

LUMBERTON

District 8 Council Member

-Owen Thomas

MARIETTA

Mayor

-Walter Powell

PEMBROKE

Council Member

– Larry McNeill

RED SPRINGS

Mayor

– Duron Burney

Council member

-Kecia Mcrae Mccallum

– Ellion Donte McQueen

– James Carthen II

ST. PAULS

Mayor

– Gerard “Jerry” Weindel

District 1 Council Member

– John Gudauskas Jr.

District 2 Council Member

– Mary Singleton

The BOE will be accepting candidacy filings until noon on July 18.

Contact Victoria Sanderson at [email protected].