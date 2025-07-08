LUMBERTON — Students and parents of students enrolled within the Public Schools of Robeson County for the 2025-2026 academic year are invited to attend the Back to School Celebration on Aug. 2.

The event will take place 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Southeastern Agricultural Center at 1027 US 74 ALT, Lumberton.

School supplies, school supply lists and backpacks also will be available.

Parents and students are also encouraged to check out the Stronger Together: Back to School Connection Fair, held inside the Agricultural Center’s Community Building during the event.

This Community Resource Fair will connect families with free resources, local programs, and community leaders who support student success, family well-being, and year-round engagement. There will be free giveaways, informational materials, and chances to win prizes—so be sure to stop by and take advantage of all the support and fun available.

In addition, Robeson Health Care Corporation’s Mobile Unit will be onsite to provide school and sports physicals. The cost for school physicals is $25 (cash) and $10 for sports physicals. All services must be paid in cash, except for individuals with Medicaid, for whom there will be no charge.

“We are excited to host the Back to School Celebration and invite families in to meet our amazing school administrators and staff! As we look ahead to a new school year, we are filled with anticipation for all the possibilities it brings including fun and engaging opportunities for families to collaborate with schools to support student success,” said PSRC Family Engagement Specialist Brendalyn Thompson.

“We invite parents and families to get involved in their children’s educational journey. There are spaces for them to use their voices for change and improvement at various PTA and PTO organizations at their schools and at the district level. I look forward to meeting new parents and families and working together to ensure a successful and enriching year for all,” she added.

For more information about the event, please contact Brendalyn Thompson at [email protected] or by calling 910-671-6000 ext. 3560.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer. Reach her by email at [email protected].