PEMBROKE – As UNC Pembroke prepares to launch its new Doctor of Optometry program, the university has named Dr. Elizabeth Wyles as associate dean of the College of Optometric Medicine. A nationally respected educator, clinician and leader in optometric education, Dr. Wyles brings over two decades of experience shaping the future of eye care.

The appointment marks a significant milestone in the development of the program, which was approved by the UNC System Board of Governors in 2024 with a plan to welcome its first class in fall 2027. Dr. Wyles’s extensive optometric education and clinical leadership background underscore the university’s commitment to building a high-quality program with expert faculty at the helm.

“It’s an incredible honor to be named associate dean of the College of Optometric Medicine,” Wyles said. “I’m energized by the opportunity to help build a program from the ground up — one that aspires to be a national leader in optometric education. With the strong support of the UNC System, UNC Pembroke is uniquely positioned for success, and I’m thrilled to be part of this transformative journey.”

Wyles joins UNCP from the Illinois College of Optometry, where she served as associate professor and led numerous curriculum development initiatives in ocular disease, retina and minor surgical procedures. Her academic journey also includes a faculty position at the Pacific University College of Optometry and adjunct faculty positions at the Pennsylvania College of Optometry and the University of the Incarnate Word.

“I’ve been teaching in optometric education for 26 years, including 19 years at Illinois College of Optometry,” Wyles said. “I would not have left if I did not believe this program can be the best in the nation.”

Throughout her distinguished career, Wyles has been recognized for her excellence in teaching and innovation in distance learning. She is a four-time recipient of the Teacher of the Year award and a three-time recipient of the Golden Apple Award by Illinois College of Optometry students. Her scholarly work has explored topics ranging from macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy to educational technology and curriculum assessment.

A Fellow of the American Academy of Optometry and Founding Board Member of the American Society of Optometric Surgeons, Dr. Wyles has also played an integral role in national optometric organizations. She recently chaired the Leadership Committee for the Academy and serves as a case writer and council member for the National Board of Examiners in Optometry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Wyles to our leadership team,” said Dr. Diane Prusank, provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs. “Her depth of experience, national leadership and commitment to excellence in optometric education make her an exceptional choice to help guide the College of Optometric Medicine into its next chapter.

“Dr. Wyles will play a vital role as we build a program that expands access to eye care education and meets critical healthcare needs across North Carolina and beyond,” Prusank said.

Wyles holds a Doctor of Optometry and Bachelor of Science in Visual Science from the Southern California College of Optometry and completed a residency in hospital-based primary care at the Crownpoint Indian Health Care Facility in New Mexico.

“I’m deeply committed to playing an active role in shaping the curriculum for the new Doctor of Optometry program,” Wyles said. “Launching a successful optometry program requires careful attention to students’ academic and clinical preparation. That begins with assembling a strong, well-rounded faculty team — balancing experienced professionals with new educators to foster a collaborative, mentoring environment.”

Faculty recruitment and accreditation are the program’s top priorities. “We’re focused on building a foundation that supports excellence in teaching, innovation, and clinical training,” she added.

She began her new appointment on July 7.

