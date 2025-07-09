LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Partnership for Children (RCPC) has released of its first bilingual children’s book, “Hello Robeson County, Hola Robeson County.”

This publication is part of RCPC’s 30th Anniversary Celebration and serves as both a storybook and a parent engagement tool that celebrates the people, places and programs that highlight RCPC’s commitment to early childhood success and a Smart Start.

The book introduces young readers and their families to familiar and beloved places throughout the county, while promoting early literacy, family bonding, and community pride.

Written in both English and Spanish, it reflects the cultural diversity of our region and features real families from our local Smart Start programs.

Locations highlight: Tiny Tots Daycare Center, Red Springs; Lumber River Start Park, Orrum; Red Springs Fitness; Fairmont Public Library; Double L Farms Meats, Lumberton; Beacham Park, Maxton; Robeson County Agricultural Fair, Lumberton; University of North Carolina at Pembroke; US Post office St. Pauls; and RCPC’s very own Smart Start Resource Center and Lending Library, Lumberton; and Exploration Station, Lumberton.

To celebrate the release, RCPC hosted a well-attended Book Launch Party on June 26, bringing together board members, staff, publisher Gardner Media, featured families, and representatives from the local sites included in the book.

The event was a tribute to the community partnerships that made the project possible and the shared goal of preparing children for lifelong success.

“It’s a tool for learning, for connection, and for celebrating the community we call home” said RCPC Executive Director Jessica Lowery Clark. “’Hello Robeson County, Hola Robeson County’” includes valuable information about RCPC’s programs and services for families, including early education, literacy support, family resources and more.”

Books are FREE at all RCPC outreach events and will be made available for checkout at our public libraries throughout the county.

This initiative is a part of the organization’s ongoing efforts to promote early literacy and prepare children for success in school and in life.

The book encourages families to explore their community together and to engage in everyday learning opportunities, because a Smart Start Matters.

For more information on upcoming events, how to get a copy of the book, or to learn more about RCPC’s programs, visit www.robesonpartnership.org or follow RCPC on Facebook and Instagram.