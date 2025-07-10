LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Education elected Tre Britt to serve as the 2025-2026 chairman of the board during its meeting Tuesday.

Elections for the chairman and vice chairman were held at the beginning of the school board’s regular monthly meeting. Britt presided over the meeting alongside newly elected Vice Chairman Melissa Ocean.

The board voted on several action items during the meeting, including a vote to approve an update to the Old Main child nutrition program. The program, which served breakfast and lunch to school children, has been expanded to include meals for pre-K children. The expanded program will be based at Purnell Swett and is expected to serve 30 to 40 children per day.

Additionally, the board previously voted to dispose of Shaw Mill Road Lot 95, as it has been deemed both unnecessary and undesirable for public school uses. The board approved a resolution to offer the lot to the county for $10,000. There is a negotiated offer of $8,800, but attorney Richard Schwartz, who represents the school district, said he expects the county to make a better offer following negotiation.

The board also approved a sole-source purchase of the Unique Learning System from N2Y for $64,767.21. The software licenses create self-contained EC classes covering all subject areas and will be available to PSRC students during the 2025-26 school year.

In other news, Schwartz announced an update on the U.S. Department of Education’s (DOE) decision on the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funding.

North Carolina, along with 15 other states, received an injunction against the DOE to prevent the enforcement of the ESSER III funding cutoff. The DOE and the U.S. Department of Justice appealed the decision, but the Second Circuit Court of Appeals upheld it and sent the case back to the Southern District of New York.

Schwartz stated that the DOE submitted a status report on Monday, and it appears to be processing the claims for reimbursement according to the original schedule.

Finally, the board also announced the winner of the R. A. Schwartz Honored Educator Scholarship, Anna Gudauskas, who is an ESL teacher at St. Pauls High. Schwartz congratulated her and thanked her for her dedication to her students.

Contact Victoria Sanderson at [email protected].