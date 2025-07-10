LUMBERTON — Candidates continue to file to run in various municipal elections across Robeson County after the filing period began on Monday.

This year’s elections will exclusively feature municipal seats such as mayors and city councils, and do not include any state or federal races. Municipal elections are nonpartisan. Election Day is Nov. 4.

Here is an updated look at who has filed thus far in each race around the county.

Lumberton

Though four of the eight seats on Lumberton City Council are up for election this year, just one individual has filed for any of those seats thus far.

Owen Thomas filed Monday for reelection in Precinct 8. He is seeking his third term on the board after his initial election to the seat in 2017.

The seats of Council members Melissa Robinson, Precinct 2, John Carroll, Precinct 3, and John Cantey, Precinct 5, are up for election this year; so far, none of the three have filed for reelection, and no challengers have filed for the seats.

The Lumberton’s mayor’s position is not part of this year’s election, with Mayor Bruce Davis’ term running through 2027.

Fairmont

Fairmont Mayor Charles Kemp filed for reelection alongside challenger Phillip Wall, both on Monday.

Kemp has been mayor from 2005-13 and again since 2021; including his 12 years as mayor, Kemp has served 46 years on the Fairmont Board of Commissioners, the longest of any member.

Wall ran an unsuccessful write-in campaign for mayor in 2021.

Five candidates have filed to run for the Fairmont Board of Commissioners. The board contains six at-large seats, three of which are up for grabs in this year’s election.

Incumbents Terry Evans and Clarence McNeill are seeking reelection, and each filed on Wednesday. Evans was elected to the board in 2013 after narrowly falling short in the 2009 election; McNeill is running for a second term after he was elected as a commissioner in 2021.

Emily Duke Oxendine. Scott Ivey and Felecia McLean have each filed as challengers. McLean ran an unsuccessful write-in campaign in 2021.

As of Thursday morning, Commissioner Melvin Ellison has not filed for reelection.

St. Pauls

Former mayor Jerry Wiendel will seek the office once again as he filed Tuesday to run to finish the unexpired term of former mayor Elbert Gibson, who died last year.

Wiendel was mayor from 2015-19, but did not seek a second term in the 2019 election. He unsuccessfully challenged Gibson in 2023.

John Gudauskas Jr. filed Monday for reelection for the Board of Commissioners seat representing District 1. Mary Singleton filed Monday for the board in District 2.

Red Springs

Red Springs Commissioner Duron Burney filed Tuesday to run for mayor. Burney is a longtime member of the Board of Commissioners, and has also made multiple previous runs for the mayor’s office.

Two-term Mayor Edward “Chub” Henderson has not filed for reelection as of Thursday morning.

Kecia Morse McCallum, Ellion Donte McQueen and James Carthen II have filed Monday to run for the Red Springs Board of Commissioners, on which three at-large seats are up for the vote.

The terms of Commissioners Ronnie Patterson, Murray McKeithan and Neil Lea’Kes are set to expire, but none have filed to run again as of Thursday morning.

Pembroke

Larry McNeill filed Monday to run for Pembroke Town Council. McNeill has served two previous stints on the board totaling about 30 years; he lost his seat in the 2023 election.

Maxton

Victor Womack Sr. filed Wednesday for reelection to the Maxton Board of Commissioners. Womack won a seat on the board in both the 2017 and 2021 election.

Rowland

The office of mayor and two council seats are up for grabs in Rowland in this year’s election. However, as of Thursday morning, no one has filed for either seat.

Marietta

Walter Powell has filed to run for mayor on Monday.

Rennert

Tony Colson Jr. has filed to run for town council on Wednesday.

