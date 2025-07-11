I was looking through some back editions of the paper and stumbled across a fun little feature that ran a while back.

The series of articles featured local folks holding up an edition of the paper at exotic locations all around the world.

It was fun to see the community paper in places like Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, Africa; or spread out across the Great Wall of China. One picture showed a woman holding up news from Lumberton in front of the Leaning Tower of Pisa in the background. Another reader carried her edition to the wilds of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

I got a kick out of that one.

I’d love to relaunch that feature. So if you’re planning on taking a trip anywhere in the next little while, throw your Robesonian in your bag and snap a picture once you get there. Email me a copy at [email protected] and I’ll find a place for you in the next edition of “Robesonian on Vacation.”

Speaking of Myrtle Beach, it’s about time to start planning for summer travel. I’ve been lucky enough to explore some fun places around our great country so here is my short list of recommended stops that you can drive to this spring or summer if you have a day or a week.

Professor Hacker’s Lost Treasure Golf. Drive time: 1 hour, 34 minutes. 843-272-5467. We loved this place. After gorging yourself on any of the 100 or so seafood buffets in Myrtle Beach, head on over to Professor Hackers for a fun train ride to the top of a small mountain — you can see the beach from there.

Work your way down the path of miniature golf holes that take you over streams, around waterfalls and through scary mining caverns.

Jungle Jim’s – River Safari Water Park. Drive time: 7 hours. 302-227-8444. Go for the golf, stay for the water park. This is a great destination for anyone afraid of swimming in the Atlantic Ocean at nearby Rehoboth Beach. Your journey will take you through the congested metropolis of Washington, D.C. Be alert for gangs of protest marchers and discarded political placards.

Boondocks Grill, Draft House and Miniature Golf. Drivetime: 12 hours, 16 minutes. 305-872-4094. This is one I’ve not actually been to, however I have visited other Boondocks locations so I can’t imagine it’s much different — I mean other than you are in Key West, Florida. And since you are in the middle of nowhere, surrounded by convertible sports cars and marinas, you might as well play a round or two on the really miniature, miniature golf course. (It’s a small course.)

Dinosaur Adventure Golf. Drive time: 12 hours. 905-358-3676. Bring your passport if you want to get home. This excellent course is located on the banks of the Niagara River in Canada. A nearby waterfall is a serious distraction and you may need a rain poncho if the wind is blowing the mist your direction.

Cody City Park Miniature Golf Course. Drive time: 32 hours. 307-587-3685. This is actually a pretty crappy little golf course, so you’re better off skipping this tourist attraction and taking a short drive into Yellowstone National Park. You are guaranteed to see some Rocky Mountain bison and perhaps a moose if you are quiet. Old Faithful, which isn’t all that faithful anymore erupts about every hour or so depending on how big the last eruption was.

Zion Ponderosa Mini Golf Course. Drive time: 33 hours. 800-293-5444. This course is built on the slope of a Ponderosa Pine populated hillside in southern Utah. If you plan to stay the night, book ahead to bed down in one of the many log cabins, which range in size from covered wagon to multi-room western ranch house. We stayed in one of the Cowboy cabins and loved it. It was just a short drive to nearby Zion National Park, one of the most popular national parks in the country. You are guaranteed to see herds of deer, bighorn sheep and flocks of smelly hippies hitchhiking across the West, all of which make great photo memories.

If you’re not a miniature golf fan, there are other fun things to do in or around most of these great destinations.

And remember, if you make it to these or other fun places bring along your Robesonian and earn a spot in the “Robesonian on Vacation.”

David Kennard, former executive editor of The Robesonian is on his way west. Contact his replacement, Chris Stiles at [email protected].