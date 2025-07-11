LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office provided an update Thursday evening on a missing person they have been trying to locate.

On Thursday, July 3, the family of Johnny Ray Wilkins reported his disappearance to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, detectives have confirmed that Wilkins boarded a train on Tuesday, July 1 in Fayetteville. According to investigators with Amtrak, Wilkins traveled to Penn Station, New York.

When Wilkins left on the Amtrak train on Tuesday, July 1, he was traveling alone. He left his vehicle behind at the train station and detectives confirmed Wilkins did not have a cell phone when he left.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office detectives are currently working with law enforcement in New York and Amtrak to locate Wilkins. While it appears that Wilkins left on his own accord, investigators still want to speak to him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3170.