LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 62-year-old Robin Bridgett-Blackmon.

Bridgett-Blackmon was initially reported missing to the Fairmont Police Department on Monday. According to family members, she has not been seen or heard from since July 1.

During the course of their investigation, officers with the Fairmont Police Department confirmed that Bridgett-Blackmon was last seen at UNC Health Southeastern on July 2, at approximately 2:49 p.m. As a result of this discovery, the Lumberton Police Department has assumed responsibility for the ongoing investigation into her whereabouts.

Bridgett-Blackmon is a 62-year-old Black female. She is 5-foot-4, approximately 210 pounds with gray-black hair and brown eyes. Her clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding Bridgett-Blackmon’s location is urged to contact the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845 or the Fairmont Police Department at (910) 628-9766.