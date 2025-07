The Robeson Road Runners donated the proceeds from this year’s Rumba on the Lumber to the Robeson County Arts Council. RCAC accepted a check for $4,000. Pictured, from left, are Robeson Road Runners’ Mark Moses, Angela Sumner, Marion Thompson, Molly Jacobs, Marie Amsdill; RCAC’s Jonathan Brewington; and the Road Runners’ Jef Lambdin.