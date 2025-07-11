LUMBERTON — A new but familiar face will lead The Robesonian’s newsroom moving forward.

Chris Stiles, who has spent nearly six years covering sports at The Robesonian, assumed the role of editor on Thursday.

“I am truly honored to be stepping into a new and expanded role at The Robesonian, the place I have called my professional home since 2019,” Stiles said. “I am excited for the new challenge that lies ahead and looking forward to taking an even larger responsibility in keeping the Robeson County community informed.”

Stiles, 30, has won multiple N.C. Press Association awards for his sports coverage with The Robesonian, thoroughly covering athletics at the county’s five high schools and UNC Pembroke. He has also provided secondary news coverage throughout his tenure, including the Lumberton city government beat and weekly updates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He will continue to cover some sports to supplement the coverage of a new sports and news reporter, a position for which The Robesonian is currently taking applications.

“We are thrilled to be able to promote and welcome Chris as the new editor of The Robesonian,” said Publisher Denise Ward. “Chris brings a deep commitment to local journalism, and a passion and vision for communicating the stories that matter most in our community. We are confident that his leadership will strengthen our newsroom and deepen our connection with readers.”

Stiles replaces David Kennard, who stepped down from the role after leading The Robesonian’s editorial department since Sept. 2021.

Stiles has previously worked at the Courier-Tribune in Asheboro, covering sports, and The Clayton Tribune in Clayton, Georgia, covering sports and news.

“Whether sports or news, community journalism is the lifeblood of a small-town newspaper like ours,” Stiles said. “While my role has changed, that focus on community has not.”

Stiles is a 2017 graduate of Anderson University in Anderson, South Carolina with a degree in communications/digital media. Originally from North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad region, Stiles moved with his family to Mullins, South Carolina during his teenage years and graduated from Latta High School in Dillon County.

“While I am not directly from Robeson County, I have lived in the Border Belt region for most of the last 15-plus years, and have greatly enjoyed living and working in the area since joining The Robesonian,” Stiles said. “I can assure you, the stories that I have told and will continue to tell come from the perspective of someone who finds himself to be at home.”

Stiles is single and resides in Lumberton. Outside of work he enjoys playing golf, watching sports and music.