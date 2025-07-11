FROM THE LEGISLATURE

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) joined Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) in introducing the Say No to Indoctrination Act to codify President Donald Trump’s executive order preventing taxpayer dollars from funding what he considers to be radical gender ideology in K-12 schools.

“For far too long, radical left-wing ideology has preyed on K-12 students in our nation’s school systems,” Budd said. “It’s high time we put a stop to these woke lesson plans that take advantage of children and undermine parental rights. I am proud to join Senator Risch and my colleagues to prevent taxpayer dollars from funding public schools that teach gender ideology.”

“Schools should prepare our children for the future, not promote radical gender ideology. The Say No to Indoctrination Act puts an end to woke education practices in K-12 schools and makes President Trump’s common-sense policy permanent,” Risch said.

The bill was also co-sponsored by Sens. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.).

The Say No to Indoctrination Act has received support from Concerned Women for America and American Principles Project.

After calls from Budd, USDA opens aid applications for farmers affected by natural disasters

Budd released the following statement after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) opened applications for natural disaster recovery assistance for farmers. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins announced that agricultural producers who suffered eligible crop losses due to natural disasters in 2023 and 2024 can now apply for $16 billion in assistance through the Supplemental Disaster Relief Program (SDRP).

“Our farmers are the lifeblood of our nation, sustaining our communities and our economy,” said Budd. “When severe weather events, like Hurricane Helene, and drought struck North Carolina last year, it devastated our crops and shattered countless livelihoods. Unfortunately, this tragic pattern repeats itself whenever major natural disasters strike. Without swift disaster relief, agricultural producers face the stark reality of downsizing or closing their operations altogether. This is why I am deeply grateful to the Trump administration for ensuring that critical aid reaches our farmers, in North Carolina and across the country, helping them recover and continue feeding America.”

In March, Budd led a bipartisan, bicameral letter to the USDA urging the department to expedite the rulemaking process on administering disaster relief aid for farmers, which was provided by Congress in Dec. 2024. A lack of clarity in the federal government’s rulemaking process for natural disaster programs threatened the ability of farmers to fully utilize the allocated aid. In the letter, Budd called on the Trump administration to ensure a fair and efficient disbursement of federal dollars for rural Americans to access emergency funding.

In May, Budd received news that his effort was successful when the USDA released a plan to get critical aid to agricultural producers impacted by natural disasters.

Applications for Supplemental Disaster Assistance for agricultural producers opened Thursday.

The SDRP will aid eligible producers for necessary expenses due to losses of revenue, quality, or production of crops due to weather-related events in 2023 and 2024. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) is delivering SDRP assistance in two stages. Producers can receive payments in both stages, if applicable, and for one or both years, depending on losses.

Rouzer offices hold American flag recycling drives

Three district offices of U.S. Rep. David Rouzer (R-NC7) are currently holding American flag recycling drives, according to a social media post on X by the congressman who represents eastern and northern parts of Robeson County.

“REMINDER: My district offices are holding an American flag recycling drive,” the post said. “Just as there’s etiquette for displaying your flag, there’s also etiquette for disposing of flags. If you bring your American flag to one of my offices listed below, we will properly dispose of it in a respectful manner.”

The offices participating in the drive are located at the following locations:

— Cumberland County office: 225 Green Street, Suite 202, Fayetteville

— Brunswick County office: 310 Government Center Drive, Unit 1, Bolivia

— New Hanover County office: 2520 Independence Boulevard, Suite 201, Wilmington

Items for the “From The Legislature” column come from press material submitted by local, state and federal elected officials.