July is blueberry month, and it’s the perfect time to celebrate this tiny, but mighty fruit. Blueberries are more than just delicious—they’re packed with health benefits, easy to enjoy, and incredibly versatile. Let’s explore why they deserve a spot on your plate all month long!

Blueberries have many vitamins and minerals that help lower blood pressure, manage diabetes, protect against heart disease, and prevent cancer. They are a good source of vitamin C and vitamin K. Vitamin C boosts your immune system, while vitamin K helps your blood clot properly. These little berries are low in calories but high in nutrients. Blueberries are one the top antioxidant foods. Antioxidants can prevent or delay some types of cell damage, which could lead to heart disease, cancer, and other diseases. They help to protect healthy cells in the body.

Simple ways to include blueberries in your diet:

— Morning boost: top oatmeal, yogurt, or cereal with blueberries for a nutritious, fiber-rich start to your day.

— Cool summer snack: blend into smoothies or smoothie bowls for a refreshing midday treat.

— Sweet salad addition: add fresh or dried blueberries to salads to enhance flavor with natural sweetness.

— Flavorful hydration: drop blueberries into ice cube trays or add frozen berries to your water for a fun, flavorful twist that encourages hydration.

Tips for enjoying blueberries:

— Wash before eating: always rinse blueberries thoroughly to remove any surface debris or residue.

— Refrigerate properly: when stored correctly, fresh blueberries can last up to two weeks in the refrigerator. For best taste and texture, consume within the first week.

Choose fresh, local (when possible), or frozen blueberries to enjoy all the flavor and nutrition without added sugars. Store fresh berries in the fridge and rinse right before eating. For more recipes, nutrition tips, and information about the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program visit us at ncefnep.org.

Here is a recipe for blueberry muffins, which makes 12 servings:

Ingredients

— 1/3 cup vegetable oil

— 1 cup sugar

— 2 eggs

— 1/2 cup skim milk

— 1 teaspoon vanilla

— 2 cups whole wheat flour

— 2 teaspoons baking powder

— ½ teaspoon salt

— 2 cups blueberries, fresh or frozen

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray muffin pan with nonstick spray or use paper liners.

2. In a medium mixing bowl, beat the oil and sugar until creamy.

3. Crack and add each egg separately. Crack one egg into a small bowl and check for shells and freshness. Add to the medium mixing bowl. Repeat for second egg. After adding eggs to the oil and sugar mixture, beat well.

4. Add milk and vanilla to mixture and stir well. Set aside.

5. In a large mixing bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, and salt.

6. Add the liquid mix to the dry and stir together until moist. Do not overmix.

7. Gently fold the blueberries into the batter. Fill each muffin cup 2/3 full. Bake for 25-30 minutes.

For more information, contact Joanna Rogers, Extension Youth EFNEP Assistant, at 910-671-3276, by email at [email protected], or visit our website at http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.