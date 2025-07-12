PEMBROKE — Magally Ortiz-Rojas, a recent UNC Pembroke graduate, has been selected as a presidential scholar for the UNC System’s prestigious 2025–2026 academic year cohort — an elite honor reserved for some of the most accomplished and promising young leaders across North Carolina’s public universities.

Ortiz-Rojas, who graduated with summa cum laude honors in May, was among four recent graduates of UNC System institutions selected to serve as a presidential scholar.

“As a first-generation college student, pursuing and furthering my education has always been important,” Ortiz-Rojas said. “I’m beyond excited to get a deeper and broader understanding of higher education, especially how the UNC System works toward making higher education accessible for people of all backgrounds.”

The Presidential Scholar program is a one-year fellowship that enables graduates to serve in various professional functions in the UNC System Office. Scholars interact with the president, the senior leadership team and UNC Board of Governors. They also gain experience in academic affairs, public policy, research and strategic initiatives that affect higher education.

“Being named a presidential scholar is a true reflection of UNC Pembroke’s mission to change lives through education,” Ortiz-Rojas said. “My time at UNCP offered me invaluable learning and research experiences that shaped my understanding of higher education policy, university governance and students’ vital role in both. I found a supportive community that guided me through those four years and helped open the door to this incredible opportunity.”

“I’m honored to represent UNC Pembroke at the UNC System Office, where I’ll rotate through various departments as part of the fellowship.”

Ortiz-Rojas was highly active at UNCP, serving in several key leadership roles, including president of the Student Government Association and an ex-officio member of the Board of Trustees. She earned a degree in political science with a pre-law concentration and sociology. She was a first-generation peer mentor with New Student Programs and was the manager of the Braves Resource Center. She founded the Latin Student Union Club, was a member of the 1887 Society and held other club positions.

Ed Brooks, chair of the UNCP Board of Trustees, saw firsthand Ortiz-Rojas’ thoughtfulness, maturity and clear passion for student advocacy during her time as an ex-officio member.

“Magally brought insight, professionalism and a strong student voice to the Board of Trustees,” Brooks said. “I have no doubt she will represent UNC Pembroke with the same dedication and distinction as a presidential scholar. She is a remarkable young leader with a deep commitment to education and public service.”

A daughter of Mexican immigrants, Ortiz-Rojas’ honors thesis research focused on immigrant students and the barriers they face when seeking access to higher education in the rural South. Following her year at the System Office, Ortiz-Rojas plans to attend law school and pursue a career in immigration law as an advocate for immigrant college students.

Mark Locklear is a public communications specialist with UNC Pembroke communications & marketing. Reach him by email at [email protected].